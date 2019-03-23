Events and special services
The Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 1137 Ossie Davis Pkwy, Waycross, will host its Georgia-Florida union meeting at 7:30 p.m. March 28 and 29. For more information, call 912-281-5676.
A Community Seder, hosted by Temple Beth Tefilloh, will be held at 6 p.m. April 11 at St. Francis Catholic Church’s parish hall, 1120 Newcastle St., Brunswick. The cost is $10 per person or $25 for family. To make a reservation, call 912-261-8512 ext. 444.
Gilead Ministry Center, 428 Picric St., Brunswick, will host its Sunday Night Empowerment program at 6 p.m. March 31. The guest speaker will be the Rev. T.C. Boone.
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its first annual Spring Fling from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. April 13. There will be a pancake breakfast, Easter egg hunt, raffles and spring fun.
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Good Friday Tenebrae Service, featuring Maestro Luis Haza at 7 p.m. April 19.
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, SSI, will host its Easter Sunday Service, featuring Maestro Luis Haza, followed by a special Easter luncheon at 10:30 a.m. April 21. Lunch will immediately follow.
Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick, will host a yard sale to benefit its ministries from 8 a.m. to noon April 6. Weather permitting the event will be outside but will be moved into the gym in the event of rain. It is being sponsored by the church’s ladies’ ministry.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moor Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
New Zion Baptist Church, 2450 Buck Swamp Road, Brunswick, will celebrate its church’s 127th anniversary at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday. Various guest churches will be in attendance.
Salem St. John, 3840 Old Jesup Road, Sterling Community will observe its Family and Friends Day Service at 4 p.m. Sunday. The guest church will be Mt. Calvary Baptist of Jacksonville and its pastor, the Rev. Henry Wright.
Sterling Church of God will host a community free clothing give away from 7:30 a.m. to noon April 6 at 6670 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick. Offerings will include Easter dresses for all ages.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas area shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a Service Of Shadows at 7:30 p.m. April 14 in the sanctuary. There will be a short Concert of Lenten Music followed by the Tenebrae Service. The concert is free and open to all. This service is derived from the ancient Tenebrae Service, (Latin for Shadows), from the very early years of the church.
The Women’s Prayer Union of Coastal Georgia will host its 20th Annual Retreat from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today in the Jones Auditorium of Epworth By The Sea, 100 Arthur J Moore Dr., St. Simons Island. Author and mentor Cindy Stewart, PhD., will speak as well as Luvene Ellzy, co-pastor of First Credit Hill Baptist Church in Townsend. Worship will be led by Natasha Cooksey, prophetic worship leader at Providence Worship Center in Jesup. There is no registration fee, but love offerings are appreciated. Child care is available upon request. For more information, call 912-265-6888.