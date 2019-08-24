Events and special services
Christ Church Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will participate in the national Day of Healing program, an observance of the date the first African slaves were brought to America. The program will begin at 2:45 p.m. Sunday with prayer and remarks. The bells will begin at 3 p.m. and ring for four minutes, one for each century since 1619.
Emanuel Baptist Church, 1047 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, will host a National Bell Ringing program, which will commemorate 400 years of African American history and culture in the country. It will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church. Many faith-based organizations will offer similar programming.
Emanuel Baptist Church, 1047 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, will hold a revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly Tuesday to Thursday. The Rev. J.J. Thomas of Elm Grove Baptist Church will be the guest.
Everett Baptist Church, 11519 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will be hosting Family Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 31. There will be Christian fellowship with various games, face painting, water slides and a clogging performance. Hot dogs, chips, drinks and water will be provided.
First Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2004 MLK Jr. Blvd., Brunswick, will host “Youth Under the Big Top” at 6 p.m. today.
Grace Chapel, 6334 Blythe Island Hwy., Brunswick, holds a Serenity Worship Service 6 p.m. every Saturday. The Serenity service lasts about an hour and is open to anyone, but is specifically for those who are dealing with anything that is separating them from God, i.e. alcohol and/or chemical addiction, gambling, pornography, depression, etc. There will be coffee, water and snacks available. Dress is casual with jeans and shorts being the common attire.
Grace United Methodist Church, 1705 Albany St., will host its Church in the Park service and 50 States rally at 10 a.m. Sunday at Howard Coffin Park, 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick. Games and food will be available. Picnic attire is encouraged.
Helping Hugs Inc., an outreach of St. William Catholic Church, will host its Fête for Haiti at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the parish hall, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The event will feature food catered by Delaney’s and an auction. Tickets are $60 each. Proceeds go to support a church and school in Côtes-de-Fer, Haiti. For more information, email marylynch45@gmail.com.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3425 MLK Jr. Blvd., Brunswick, will hold a Churches Unite event at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Jimmie Jones Jr. is the host pastor. The church will also celebrate Jones at a service in honor of his third anniversary at 3 p.m. also on Sunday. The guest church will be African Baptist Church of Kingsland. A lunch will follow in the fellowship hall.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas are shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will begin its Sunday school programs beginning Sept. 8. Youth programs for students K-12 grade are available as are classes for adults interested in joining the Catholic Church. All registration forms may be found online at stwill.net. Registration forms are due prior to Sept. 8. For more information, email Powernancy@comcast.net.
Zion Baptist Church, 1611 G St., Brunswick, will present a program titled Women of the Bible from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at the church. The theme is “Women Seeking, Trusting and Testifying that God is Able and Faithful to His Word.” The presenters will be Cynthia Battle, Denise Martin and Sandra Frazier.
Music
New Life Sanctuary, 940 Harry Driggers Blvd, Brunswick, will hold the Golden Isles Southern Gospel Music Revival, two-day event featuring 24 groups from throughout the Southeast. Each night performances will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is free and open to all. A love offering will be collected. For more information, call 912-269-0677.
First Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2004 MLK Blvd., Brunswick, will host a 13th annual celebration for the Gospel Resurrections at 5 p.m. Sept. 1. A number of groups will perform. For more information or to share a song or poem, call 912-258-8117.