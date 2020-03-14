Events and special services
Abysinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany St., Brunswick, will host its annual Men’s Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Alvin Jackson of Hinesville will be the guest speaker.
Christian Renewal Church, 6530 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is hosting a community prayer service for America at 7 p.m. March 23. They will pray for revival in the nation, the president and for the upcoming 2020 elections.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6632 Laurel Island Parkway, Kingsland, will host a Family History and Temple Appreciation presentation at its Kingsland church at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The program is called “Do You Have My Name?” It portrays the need to include all members of a family circle when conducting genealogy and completing family histories. The public is invited.
The Community Church will host a block party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the parking lot of Glynn Place Mall. It is free and open to all.
The Community of Sinai, 7280 Dover Bluff Road, Waverly, will host its 13th Pastoral Anniversary at 6 p.m. March 29. There will be a celebration service with the Rev. Jeffery Muchison as the guest speaker.
Emanuel United Methodist Church, 245 Ratcliff Road, Brunswick, will host a number of Easter games from 10:30 to noon April 11. It will include an Easter story at 10:30 a.m.; egg hunt at 10:45 a.m.; games at 11 a.m.; and lunch at noon. Easter services will be held from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. April 12. A sunrise service will be held at 7 a.m.; Sunday School at 9 a.m. and a 10:30 a.m. service.
First African Baptist Church, 1416 Amherst St., Brunswick, will host its Senior Appreciation Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. Gregg Lattany of Friendship Baptist Church will offer the message. The theme will be a “Thankful People Serving a Faithful God.”
First Friendship Baptist Church, 1010 Lee St., Brunswick, will host its annual Homecoming service at 7 p.m. March 25. The guest church will be Bethel Baptist. The final celebration will be held at 11 a.m. March 29. The Rev. Richard Atkinson, Brunswick native and former member, will preach.
“From the HeArt: A Talisman for Hope, Healing and New Beginnings,” an art exhibit featuring works designed to promote spiritual enrichment will be showcased at the Horton Gallery, within the Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick. It will be on display through March 30. Proceeds from sales will go toward From the HeARt, a community program that benefits organizations such as Amity House, Grace House and Habitat for Humanity.
The Golden Isles Christian Church will hold a 9 a.m. service focusing on Acts 19:8-20 titled, “On Fire for the Lord.” At 6 p.m. Tuesday, a Single Ladies group will meet for St. Patrick’s Day with a devotional, food and fellowship. The church is continuing its ongoing collection of food (breakfast specific) for Sparrow’s Nest.
Golden Isles Women’s Connection will host its annual retreat today at First Baptist Church, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick. The speaker will be Christian author Lisa Harper. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased at www.giwc.info.
Helping Hugs Inc. for Haiti, a ministry of St. William Catholic Church is collecting brass and wind instruments, is collecting drums and 150 watt amplifiers for its twin parish in Haiti. To make a donation, contact Mary Lynch at 912-399-6501 or marylynch45@gmail.com. Pick up is available on St. Simons Island or the city of Brunswick.
The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s group, will host bingo at 6:45 p.m. each Thursday at their headquarters, 4299 US. 17, at the intersection of North and Reagan Drive, Brunswick. The blackout prize is $700. The public is welcome. For more information, call 912-222-4187 or visit www.kocbrunswick.com.
New Zion Baptist Church, 2450 Buck Swamp Road, Brunswick, will celebrate its 128th Church Anniversary at 7:30 p.m. March 20 and at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. March 22. Various guest churches will be in attendance.
Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3425 MLK Blvd., Brunswick, will host its homecoming celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Randell and the Mount Orum Missionary Baptist Church of Waverly will be the guests. Lunch will be served following the program.
Pine Ridge Baptist Church, 15 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick, will host a pastor emeritus installation event for the Rev. Ed Hurst, who was the church’s former leader. The service will be held at 10:30 a.m. March 22 and will feature Hurst, his wife, Juanita, and their family.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1929 Albany St., Brunswick, will host a program titled the “Fruit of the Spirit” at 3 p.m. Sunday. The pastor is the Rev. Bobby Thompson.
Temple Beth Tefilloh, 1326 Egmont St., Brunswick, will host a six-week series workshop series titled, “Writing a Spiritual Manifesto.” It will be taught by Rabbi Rachael Bregman. The class will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and March 25. It is open to all regardless of religious affiliation. For more information, visit www.bethtefilloh.org.
Music
The Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 1221 Egmont Street, Brunswick, will present “Hymns for Him” under the direction of the Rev. Dr. Clarence “Teddy” Williams at 5 p.m. Sunday.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will feature a Tenebrae concert at 7 p.m. March 29 in the church sanctuary. There will be a short concert of Lenten choral and hand bell music followed by the Tenebrae service. The concert is family friendly and free.