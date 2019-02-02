Events and special
services
Epworth by the Sea, 100 Arthur J. Moore Dr., St. Simons Island, will host “Singing in the Sun,” a Road Scholar choral presentation, at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 in the Strickland Auditorium at Epworth. It is free and open to the public.
Gilead Ministry, 428 Picric St., Brunswick, will host a prom night for those with special needs from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 8.
Helping Hugs for Haiti Inc., a nonprofit based out of St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island, is taking donations of musical instruments for its sister church in Haiti. Instruments should be in good, playable condition. To contribute, those interested should contact Lynch at 912-638-0148. Monetary donations for the purchase of reconditioned instruments may be mailed to Helping Hugs, Inc. P.O. Box 24477, St. Simons Island, GA 31522. Contributors are asked to write “instruments” on the check.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 1323 Emanuel Church Road, Brunswick, will host its Black History program at 4 p.m. Feb. 10. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Darrell Dawson of Bright Star Baptist Church of Brunswick.
Pastors Swapping Pulpits is a program between First Baptist Church of Brunswick and Shiloh Baptist Church. At 11 a.m. Sunday, the Rev. Chris Winford of First Baptist will preach at Shiloh. At 11 a.m. Feb. 10, the Rev. Todd Rhodes of Shiloh will preach at First Baptist. The swap is meant to champion unity among races during Black History Month in February.
Shiloh Baptist Church, 1221 Egmont St, Brunswick, will hold its Black History Month program at 11 a.m. each Sunday throughout February. Various speakers will be on hand.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas area shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. James Baptist Church, 1505 F St., Brunswick, will celebrate its church’s 76th anniversary beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Feb. 10 with various guest churches. Services will be held at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Feb. 10.
St. James Lutheran Women will host a coffee hour at 11 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick. A member of 100 Miles, a local conservation organization, will speak about the coastal ecosystem and how to protect it.
St. John Baptist Church, 700 Jackson St., Darien, will host its Men and Women’s Day program at 4 p.m. Sunday. The guest church will be the Rev. Stanley Lotson and East Light Baptist Church.
Music
An appreciation celebration for Horace Jones Sr. will be held at 5 p.m. Feb. 10 at Holy Band Inspiration Temple, 2401 Norwich St., Brunswick.
Everett Baptist Church, 11519 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick, will host The Jordan Shore Singers at 7 p.m. Feb. 9.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church will hold a special vesper service featuring the Ben Rosenblum Trio at 7 p.m. Feb. 19 in the church sanctuary. The service is free and open to the public. A reception for the musicians will follow the concert. Rosenblum is an award winning pianist and accordionist who will be joined by Marty Jaffe on bass and Ben Zweig on drums.
Jerusalem Baptist Church, 916 Pennick Road, Brunswick, will hold its Spiritual Hymn and Spiritual Song service at 3 p.m. Feb. 24. The service will include lining of hymns, singing of spirituals and reflections on the church’s origin within the community.