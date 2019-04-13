Events and special services
Abysinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany St. Brunswick, will hold its Annual New Vision Day Celebration at 11 a.m. May 19 with guest speaker Nicky Diggs.
Advent Christian Church, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold a Good Friday service at 6 p.m. April 19. It will hold a 9 a.m. Easter breakfast buffet followed by a 10:30 a.m. worship service April 21. Everyone is invited and no “church clothes” are required. A reservation is requested for breakfast, call 912-265-7023.
Altama Presbyterian Church, 4621 Altama Avenue, Brunswick, will hold a Good Friday Service at 12:15 pm Friday. All are welcome.
Bibleway International Inc., 2108 Lee St., Brunswick, will host an Easter festival for the community from noon to 3 p.m. April 20 at the church. The free event will include an Easter egg hunt, bounce house, games and crafts. Hotdogs and refreshments will also be served. To register, attendees should visit www.bibleway.myevent.com.
Grace United Methodist Church, 1705 Albany St., Brunswick, will hold its Good Friday service at noon April 19. Its theme will be “the Seven Last Words of Christ” presented by Jerome Clark, William Lawrence, VaCountess Johnson, Mary Lee, Geisha Dudley and Gerldine Roberts.
Elm Grove Baptist Church in Meridian will host a Palm Sunday service at 11:15 a.m. Sunday. At 7 p.m. Tuesday, the church will host the Last Seven Sayings of Jesus Christ. At 7 p.m. Thursday, it will hold a Passover Seder and communion. On April 21, there will be an 11:15 a.m. Easter service.
First Presbyterian Church of Brunswick will host a Tri-church Pentecost service with the Second Presbyterian Church and Altama Presbyterian Church, at 11 a.m. June 9 at First Presbyterian, 1105 Union St., Brunswick. All are welcome. For more information, call 912-265-3400.
First Friendship Baptist Church will hold its annual Deacon’s Fellowship Service at 4 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Al Keith Milton of Perry. Special music will be provided by the Bright Star Singers. The public is invited.
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its first annual Spring Fling from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. today. There will be a pancake breakfast, Easter egg hunt, raffles and spring fun.
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Good Friday Tenebrae Service, featuring Maestro Luis Haza at 7 p.m. Friday.
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, will host its Easter Sunday Service, featuring Maestro Luis Haza, followed by a special Easter luncheon at 10:30 a.m. April 21. Lunch will immediately follow.
Greater Hall Temple COGIC, 3226 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host a Let Praises Rise service at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. It will host the Last Sayings of Christ at 7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Haven Sheffield U.M.C., 7640 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will hold its Easter service at 4 p.m. April 21. There will be food, games and Easter baskets for children. The church will also celebrate its annual spring revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly April 24, 25, and 26. The speaker will be the Rev. J.D. Williams of Springfield Baptist Church.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick, will host a Palm Sunday service at 11 a.m. Sunday. It will include lunch, an Easter egg hunt and a visit from the Easter bunny.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy, Brunswick, will hold an Easter sunrise service at 7 a.m. April 21 followed by breakfast and an 11 a.m. Easter cantata service.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. MooreDrive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas area shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. James Lutheran Church, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick, will hold its Good Friday service at 7 p.m. Friday. There will be a Holy Saturday labyrinth service from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 20. The church will hold Easter services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. April 21.
St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, will hold a Good Friday lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the church. It will be followed by a 12:30 p.m. Friday worship service. All are welcome.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a Service Of Shadows at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. There will be a short concert of Lenten Music followed by the Tenebrae Service. The concert is free and open to all. This service is derived from the ancient Tenebrae Service from the very early years of the Christian church.
Zion Rock Baptist Church, 3200 Gordon St., Brunswick, will host a Men’s and Women’s Fellowship service “Declaring Unity & Victory” at 7:30 p.m. April 26. The guest speaker will be the Rev. George Lewis. Refreshments will be served after the service.
Music
Greater Bethel AME Church will host a Praise and Power Gospel Concert will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at 3906 Witlock St., Brunswick.