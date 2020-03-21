Editor’s Note: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many churches are offering online services only. Some are holding small group meetings alone. Please verify with a church by calling or visiting their website prior to service as plans can change without The News’ knowledge.
Events and special services
The Community of Sinai, 7280 Dover Bluff Road, Waverly, will host its 13th Pastoral Anniversary at 6 p.m. March 29. There will be a celebration service with the Rev. Jeffery Muchison as the guest speaker.
Emanuel United Methodist Church, 245 Ratcliff Road, Brunswick, will host a number of Easter games from 10:30 to noon April 11. It will include an Easter story at 10:30 a.m.; egg hunt at 10:45 a.m.; games at 11 a.m.; and lunch at noon. Easter services will be held from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. April 12. A sunrise service will be held at 7 a.m.; Sunday School at 9 a.m. and a 10:30 a.m. service.
Epworth By the Sea will host a Grown Up Summer Camp from June 26 to 28. For an agenda and registration information, visit www.epworthbythesea.org.
First Baptist Church, 1010 Lee St., Brunswick, is postponing all events on its campus but will offer online services, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church’s website is http://fbcbrunswick.com/sermons. It is televised on channel 98.
First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick, is taking its services online with the exception of small group meetings. To stream the service, visit fumcbrunswick.com.
“From the HeArt: A Talisman for Hope, Healing and New Beginnings,” an art exhibit featuring works designed to promote spiritual enrichment will be showcased at the Horton Gallery, within the Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick. It will be on display through March 30. Proceeds from sales will go toward From the HeARt, a community program that benefits organizations such as Amity House, Grace House and Habitat for Humanity.
Helping Hugs Inc. for Haiti, a ministry of St. William Catholic Church is collecting brass and wind instruments, is collecting drums and 150 watt amplifiers for its twin parish in Haiti. To make a donation, contact Mary Lynch at 912-399-6501 or marylynch45@gmail.com. Pick up is available on St. Simons Island or the city of Brunswick.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold its 11 a.m. service Sunday. The theme will be “Golden Cows and Open Hearts,” It’s from Acts 19:23-41. There will be food and fellowship at 5 p.m. that evening. They will collect food for Sparrow’s Nest, focusing on breakfast foods.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
Temple Beth Tefilloh, 1326 Egmont St., Brunswick, will be holding its weekly Shabbat services online through the Zoom application beginning March 27.