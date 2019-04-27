Events and
special services
Abysinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany St., Brunswick, will hold its Annual New Vision Day Celebration at 11 a.m. May 19 with guest speaker Nicky Diggs.
Abysinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany St., Brunswick, will sponsor its first Pink Tea and Pears at 11 a.m. May 4 at Glynn Academy in Brunswick. It will celebrate Women’s Day at 11 a.m. May 5. The speaker will be Tracy Campbell, first lady of Zion Baptist Church.
First Presbyterian Church of Brunswick will host a Tri-church Pentecost service with the Second Presbyterian Church and Altama Presbyterian Church, at 11 a.m. June 9 at First Presbyterian, 1105 Union St., Brunswick. All are welcome. For more information, call 912-265-3400.
Frederica Baptist Church, 1700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold its Vacation Bible School class from 9 a.m. to noon June 3 to 7. The program will be for students entering kindergarten to 7th grade. To register, visit www.fredericabpatist.com.
Greater Hall Temple, 3226 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host a one night revival at 5 p.m. Sunday at the church. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Kateza Drummer.
Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, 48 Hampton Point Drive, St. Simons Island, will host ROAR Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon July 8 to 12 from 9. The theme will be “Life is wild, but God is good!”
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It is closed on Sunday and holidays. There is a free lecture at 2 p.m. every Thursday, detailing John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island. The lecture is given by Wesley historian the Rev. Dave Hanson. For more information, visitwww.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
The National Day of Prayer will be held at noon May 2 at First Baptist Church, 708 Mansfield St, Brunswick. A number of churches and choirs will participate. The theme will be “Love One Another.” All are welcome.
Second Woodland Missionary Baptist Church in Townsend will host its pre-anniversary services at 7:30 p.m nightly Monday to May 3. The church will celebrate host Bernell Williams, sister of the Rev. Ronnie Leggett, at 4 p.m. Sunday. There will be an 11:30 a.m. service May 5.
St. Andrews Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 2101 Albany St, Brunswick, will hold its Vacation Bible School program from 6 to 8 p.m. June 17 to 21.
St. Andrews Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, 2101 Albany St, Brunswick, will hold its 133rd church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church. The Rev. Roy Lee Williams will be the guest minister.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle Street, Brunswick, hosts its nondenominational crafters guild from 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays in the St. Joseph Room in the church parish hall. No fees. Everyone is welcome. All types of crafts and ideas area shared. The guild provides hats for preemies and cancer patients, along with leg warmers and lap rugs for nursing homes. For more information, call 912-265-6816.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 2700 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, will celebrate its 65th Homecoming service at 4 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Neil Dawson with guest church, First African Baptist Church of Riceboro. Dinner will be served after the service.
Zion Rock Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Pastor and First Lady’s 26th anniversary at 4 p.m. today at College Place United Methodist Church. The speaker will be the Rev. Quan Glover of Young Zion M.B Church.
Music
Fishers of Men World Harvest, 905 K St., Brunswick, will hold a Spring Gospel Singing Sensation at 4 p.m. Sunday. The special guests will be Horace Jones and the Mighty Jubalaires, Gospel Aires, God Spiritual and His Word Gospelets.