Events and special services
Abysinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany St., Brunswick, will host its annual Men’s Day at 11 a.m. March 15. The Rev. Alvin Jackson of Hinesville will be the guest speaker.
Abundant Faith Church of God in Church, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will have its 17th annual Men’s Day program at 4:15 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be the Rev. Bobby Thompson of St. Paul Baptist Church in Brunswick. The public is invited.
First African Baptist Church, 1416 Amherst St., Brunswick, will host its Senior Appreciation Day at 11 a.m. March 15. Gregg Lattany of Friendship Baptist Church will offer the message. The theme will be a “Thankful People Serving a Faithful God.”
First United Methodist Church of Brunswick, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host its IF: Gathering from 6 to 9 p.m. March 13. Another session will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14. The cost is $30 with childcare and meals provided. The IF: Gathering provides space for women to wrestle with essential questions of faithand to connect during a two-day gathering. To register, visit local.ifgathering.com/brunswickga.
“From the HeArt: A Talisman for Hope, Healing and New Beginnings,” an art exhibit featuring works designed to promote spiritual enrichment will be showcased at the Horton Gallery, within the Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick. It will be on display through March 30. Proceeds from sales will go toward From the HeARt, a community program that benefits organizations such as Amity House, Grace House and Habitat for Humanity.
The Golden Isles Christian Church will hold a 9 a.m. First Saturday Men’s Breakfast March 7. At 11 a.m. March 8, the service will continue to focus on Acts with verses 19:1-7 — “Often Asked Questions Regarding Baptism.” Collections of breakfast foods for Sparrows Nest will also be gathered. At 6 p.m. March 10, a Single Ladies group will meet to plan for St. Patrick’s Day with a devotional, food and fellowship.
Golden Isles Women’s Connection will host its annual retreat on March 13 and 14 at First Baptist Church, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick. The speaker will be Christian author Lisa Harper. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased at www.giwc.info.
The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men’s group, will host bingo at 6:45 p.m. each Thursday at their headquarters, 4299 US. 17, at the intersection of North and Reagan Dr., Brunswick. The blackout prize is $700. The public is welcome. For more information, call 912-222-4187 or visit www.kocbrunswick.com.
Pine Ridge Baptist Church, 15 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick, will host a Pastor Emeritus installation event for the Rev. Ed Hurst, who was the church’s former leader. The service will be held at 10:30 a.m. March 22 and will feature Hurst, his wife, Juanita, and their family.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
Temple Beth Tefilloh, 1326 Egmont St., Brunswick, will host a six-week series workshop series titled, “Writing a Spiritual Manifesto.” It will be taught by Rabbi Rachael Bregman. The class will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 17 and 25. It is open to all regardless of religious affiliation. For more information, visit www.bethtefilloh.org.
Music
New Hope United Methodist Church, 1323 Emanuel Church Road, Brunswick, will hold its annual Choir and Usher Board Anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest will be the Bright Star Singers.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will feature a Tenebrae concert at 7 p.m. March 29 in the church sanctuary. There will be a short concert of Lenten choral and hand bell music followed by the Tenebrae service. The concert is family friendly and free.