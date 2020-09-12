Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many churches are offering online services only. Some are offering small group meetings alone. Please verify with a church by calling or visiting their website prior to service as it can change without the News’ knowledge.
Events and
special services
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, continues with regular Sunday morning worship while practicing social distancing. The drive-up service will be broadcast on FM 91.5. Hymn selections will be some old-time favorites. Attendees can bring chairs or listen via a short range FM broadcast in their vehicles.
First United Methodist Church of Brunswick, 1400 Norwich St., will temporarily host the John Wesley lecture given by Rev. Dave Hanson at 2 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, call 912-265-4313.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will be open for all services and is continuing to follow CDC health and safety guidelines. This Bible Study will begin at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. sermon Sunday. The service also broadcasts on the church’s YouTube channel and a link is available on its website.
St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, is posting its weekly sermons at 8 a.m. every Sunday. It may be viewed at sspres.org or sspres.org/video-devotion.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is offering RCIA, a program for joining the Catholic Church. Those interested in obtaining information about converting, contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.