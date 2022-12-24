Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a service at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. Masks are required for each service.
First African Baptist Church on Sapelo Island will hold services on the first Sunday of each month. The ferry leaves from the Sapelo Island Welcome Center at 9 a.m. and returns at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Lunch will be served and all are welcome.
Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ, 90 Hardwood Forest Drive, Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. weekly. There are 10 a.m. morning prayer meetings every Tuesday. Wednesday nights the church holds a 7 p.m. Bible study. The pastor is the Rev. George Lewis, PhD.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship service at 9:30 a.m., a 10 a.m. Bible Study Sunday and an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting. The Rev. Bob Bole is the church’s minister.
Grace Harbor Church of Christ, 3651 Community Road, Brunswick, will host its Christmas worship service at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25. There will be congregational singing, lighting of Advent candles and a grace-centered message of Christ’s love for all mankind. All are welcome.
Jekyll Island United Methodist Church, 503 Riverview N. on Jekyll Island, will host a drive thru communion from 5 to 6 p.m. today in the church’s parking lot. The Christmas Day service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will hold its Christmas Eve Mass at 5 p.m. in Brunswick and 7 p.m. today at Jekyll United Methodist Church, 503 Riverview Dr., Jekyll Island. A Spanish Mass will be held at 9 p.m. A Christmas vigil Mass will be held at 12 a.m. Dec. 25. They will have Christmas day Masses at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Dec. 25.
St. Ignatius, a chapel of Christ Church Frederica, at 2906 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, is open for self-directed prayer from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. All are welcome.
Unity of the Bridegroom, 3312 Norwich St., Brunswick, hosts a food and clothing giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. each Friday. Items include men and women’s apparel as well as children’s clothing, hair accessories, jewelry and home items. Items are free but donations are appreciated.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host Christmas Eve candlelight services with local artists performing — Michael Hulett at 4 p.m. and Michael Dyches and Bruce Cameron, harpist, at 6 p.m. Dec. 24. The church will hold its Christmas service 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. Wesley Arbor, Respite for All is a community outreach program for those adults with dementia. It will meet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the church. All are welcome. For details, go to wesleyssi.org.