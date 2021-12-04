Events and
special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. Social distancing will be required. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study, beginning with Proverbs.
College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave, will host its Breakfast with Santa at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 11 at the church. Children of all ages are welcome. Reservations are recommended and may be made by calling 912-265-4883.
First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick, has resumed in-person worship services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Sunday school and the coffee/danish fellowship at 9:30 a.m. Tab Miller will also offer a Journey class, “What is the Big Idea,” based on major theological themes from the Bible. The class will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday as well as following supper at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The church is also offering choral practice at 6 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, visit LetsBeFirst.church or by calling the church office at 912-265-4313.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will present its annual “Lessons and Carols” at 6 p.m. on Dec. 12 in the sanctuary. The guest musicians will be Ella Grace Arens, Michael Hulett and Jone Mobley. Readers will be Doug Alexander and Ernest Gilbert. In addition, Michael Hulett will present a short program of secular Christmas music before the service. The program is open to the public.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship service at 9:30 a.m. and Bible Study at 10 a.m. Sunday followed by an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting and Bible study. The Rev. Bob Bole is the church’s minister.
Grant Chapel Presbyterian, 506 North Way, Darien, will host a Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The McIntosh Community Choir will be on hand and author Karen Scott-Lott will be signing books. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host an 11 a.m. Christmas Cantata titled “Peace has Come” and a 5 p.m. children and youth Christmas program with refreshments to follow. At 6 p.m. Dec. 24, there will be a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host its Advent services at 6:15 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15. A light meal will be served with the worship beginning at 7 p.m. each night. The church’s Longest Night service with the choir and handbells will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 21. Christmas week services will be at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 19; a children’s service at 5 p.m. Dec. 24; a 9 p.m. candlelight service Dec. 24; a 9:30 a.m. Christmas carol sing-along Dec. 25; and a service of lessons and carols will be held at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 26. Offerings given during this period will be donated to Manna House.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1929 Albany St., Brunswick, will host services at 11 a.m. Sundays. The pastor is the Rev. Bobby Thompson. All are welcome.
St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, 1321 Albany St., Brunswick, will host a Jazz Sounds of Christmas Concert at 5 p.m. Dec. 12 at the church. The live band will perform traditional and contemporary Christmas songs set to jazz along with hearing the story of the birth of Jesus. A reception will follow the concert. General admission is $25. Tickets may be purchased on PayPal via a link at saintachurch.org. There will be limited tickets for sale at the door based on social distancing. Children 15 and under may attend for free. Free parking will be located across from the parish hall. For more information, call 912-342-8461. St. Athanasius adheres to COVID-19 safety precautions; masks are required. All proceeds will support the ministries of St. Athanasius.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has Mass daily at 8:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. There is a 5:30 p.m. vigil Saturday. Mass is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. September to May, the church offers Sunday school for grades pre-k-12, Bible studies, Women’s groups, Returning Catholic classes, RCIA, for those interested in learning more about and joining the Catholic Church, and many other social and learning groups and activities. For more information, visit stwill.net or contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 803 G St, Brunswick, will hold in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, hosts regular services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. Upcoming services include a Children’s Choir Presentation at 10:45 a.m. Sunday and Terry Readdick’s Recital will be at 4 p.m. Sunday. A Family Christmas Dinner will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 15; and a Choir Christmas Concert will be held 10:45 a.m. Dec. 19. There will be Christmas Eve services at 4 and 6 p.m. Dec. 24. For details, contact the church office at 912-634-1412.