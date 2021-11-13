Events and special
services
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will celebrate its 18th anniversary at 4:15 p.m. Nov. 21. The guest speaker will be Bishop Kenneth A. Kirksey, pastor of Powerhouse of Faith Ministries in Waycross.
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service. Social distancing will be required. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study, beginning with Proverbs.
Grace United Methodist Church, 1711 Albany St., will celebrate its 153 year anniversary at 11 a.m. Nov. 21. The theme will be “A Time to Honor.” During the service, a ceremony will be presented to acknowledge the service and sacrifices made by the congregation’s elders. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Doreen Smalls, a former pastor of the church and current district superintendent of the southwest district of the South Georgia Conference. The featured soloist will be Sharon Blue-Lee. All are welcome and COVID-19 protocols will be practiced.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host the Jazz Vespers concert series at 7 p.m. Nov. 21. Michael Hulett will be the guest musician. The church has also resumed regular 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship inside the sanctuary. Social distancing will continue. In addition, worship services will be broadcast via FM 91.5, Facebook and Zoom. For more information, call the church at 912-634-2240.
First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick, has resumed in-person worship services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Sunday school and the coffee/danish fellowship at 9:30 a.m. Tab Miller will also offer a Journey class, “What is the Big Idea,” based on major theological themes from the Bible. The class will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday as well as following supper at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The church is also offering choral practice at 6 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, visit LetsBeFirst.church or by calling the church office at 912-265-4313.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship at 9:30 a.m. and Bible Study at 10 a.m. Sunday followed by an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. worship service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting and Bible study. The Rev. Bob Bole is the church’s evangelist.
Grant Chapel Presbyterian, 506 North Way, Darien, will host a Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 5. The McIntosh Community Choir will be on hand and author Karen Scott-Lott will be signing books. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host an installation service for its new pastor, the Rev. Robert Kasting at 3 p.m. Sunday. The church will also serve as a drop off location for Operation Christmas Child from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday to Nov. 17; from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 18 to 19; from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 22. The church has shoeboxes available but donors can also use a box from home. Items that go in the shoeboxes are specified for a girl or boy, ages 2-4, ages 5 to 9 or ages 10-14. For details or for more information, email melongssi@gmail.com.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1929 Albany St., Brunswick, will host services at 11 a.m. Sundays. The pastor is the Rev. Bobby Thompson. All are welcome.
St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, 1321 Albany St., Brunswick, will host a Jazz Sounds of Christmas Concert at 5 p.m. Dec. 12 at the church. The live band will perform traditional and contemporary Christmas songs set to jazz along with hearing the story of the birth of Jesus. A reception will follow the concert. General admission is $25. Tickets may be purchased on PayPal via online via a link at saintachurch.org. There will be limited tickets for sale at the door based on social distancing. Children 15 and under may attend for free. Free parking will be located across from the parish hall. For more information, call 912-342-8461. St. Athanasius adheres to COVID-19 safety precautions; masks are required. All proceeds will support the ministries of St. Athanasius.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has Mass daily at 8:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. There is a 5:30 p.m. vigil Saturday. Mass is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. For more information, visit stwill.net or contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 803 G St, Brunswick, will hold in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. Andrews’ and St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church Women will host a Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20 at the parish house, 106 Rittenhouse St., Darien.