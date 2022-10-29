Events and special services

Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will celebrate its 19th church anniversary at 4:15 p.m. Nov. 20. The guest speaker will be the Rev. George L. Lewis, Ph.D., pastor of Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ of Brunswick.

More from this section

‘Frat Beach’ returns in full force

‘Frat Beach’ returns in full force

Funneling in and out of Frat Beach as they would at the turnstiles at Sanford Stadium, the biggest crowd in recent years descended upon the Golden Isles for the annual beach bash.

Realtor was shaped by St. Simons community

Realtor was shaped by St. Simons community

Newly licensed Realtor, Jessica Spearman, is ready to hit the ground running. Armed with a deep knowledge of the area, an upbeat attitude, and a determined spirit that never gives up, Jessica is looking forward to helping her clients find new homes. She is excited to be an agent with eXp Realty.