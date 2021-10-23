Events and special services

Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.

Brunswick Second Presbyterian Church (USA), 1901 Albany St., will celebrate its 102nd anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. Deacon Gregory Lattany of First Friendship Baptist Church will be our guest speaker. The theme is “Dawn of a New Day” based on Joshua:1. Service will be a hybrid/outdoor service held in the church garden. The service will also be live-streamed via the church’s Zoom link for those wishing to watch from home.

Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service. Social distancing will be required. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study, beginning with Proverbs. There will be a Ladies’ Bible Study Class at 2 p.m. on each second and fourth Tuesday of the month.

Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6550 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has resumed regular 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship inside the sanctuary. Social distancing will continue. In addition, worship services will be broadcast via FM 91.5, Facebook and Zoom. For more information, call the church at 912-634-2240.

First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will open at 11 a.m. every second Sunday of the month.

First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick, has resumed in-person worship services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Sunday school and the coffee/danish fellowship at 9:30 a.m. Tab Miller will also offer a Journey class, “What is the Big Idea,” based on major theological themes from the Bible. The class will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday as well as following supper at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The church is also offering choral practice at 6 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, visit LetsBeFirst.church or by calling the church office at 912-265-4313.

Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship at 9:30 a.m. and Bible Study at 10 a.m. Sunday followed by an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. worship service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting and Bible study. The Rev. Bob Bole is the church’s evangelist.

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1929 Albany St., Brunswick, will host services at 11 a.m. Sundays. The pastor is the Rev. Bobby Thompson. All are welcome.

St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has Mass daily at 8:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. There is a 5:30 p.m. vigil Saturday. Mass is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. September to May, the church offers Sunday school for grades pre-k-12, Bible studies, Women’s groups, Returning Catholic classes, RCIA, for those interested in learning more about and joining the Catholic Church, and many other social and learning groups and activities. For more information, visit stwill.net or contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.

Redeemer Presbyterian, 803 G St, Brunswick, will hold in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.

