Events and special services

Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will celebrate its 19th church anniversary at 4:15 p.m. Nov. 20. The guest speaker will be the Rev. George L. Lewis, Ph.D., pastor of Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ of Brunswick.

More from this section

Students honored as REACH Scholars

Students honored as REACH Scholars

Four Glynn County middle school students recently committed to maintain academic excellence through high school as distinguished REACH Scholars.