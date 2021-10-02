Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the services. All are welcome.
Advent Christian Church, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, has resumed in-person worship. It will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall Sunday.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service. Social distancing will be required. There will be no evening service until further notice. There will be a Ladies’ Bible Study Class at 2 p.m. on each second and fourth Tuesday of the month.
The Fête for Haiti, hosted by Helping Hugs for Haiti, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island. The take-out dinner will be prepared by Tom Delaney, owner of Delaney’s. More than 70 auction items are currently available online. These include golf packages, vacation experiences, restaurant gift certificates and more. To view the items, visit helpinghugsinc.org/auction. Tickets are $60 per person and are available online at www.helpinghugsinc.org. They will also be sold after weekend masses in October.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6550 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has resumed regular 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship inside the sanctuary. Social distancing will continue. In addition, worship services will be broadcast via FM 91.5, Facebook and Zoom. For more information, call the church at 912-634-2240.
First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick, has resumed in-person worship services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Sunday school and the coffee/danish fellowship at 9:30 a.m. Tab Miller will also offer a Journey class, “What is the Big Idea,” based on major theological themes from the Bible. The class will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday as well as following supper at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The church is also offering choral practice at 6 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, visit LetsBeFirst.church or by calling the church office at 912-265-4313.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship at 9:30 a.m. and Bible Study at 10 a.m. Sunday followed by an 11 a.m. worship service. A presentation will be given by Don Heins with Gideon’s International Worship. There will also be a 5 p.m. worship service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 7 p.m. prayer meeting and Bible study. The Rev. Bob Bole is the church’s evangelist.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will be host its Blessing of the Animals service at 9 a.m. Sunday. Friendly pets of all kinds are invited to a special service to receive blessings. The service will be outside and all are welcome.
Southside Baptist Church, 533 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host a Gospel Sing at 7 p.m today. The Undone Quartet, Jackie Holton and several others will perform. The church will also host a Homecoming service Sunday. Sunday school will be held at 9:45 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service. A meal will follow. The church will provide meat and attendees are asked to bring a covered dish, dessert, bread, soft drinks or tea to share. From 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 16, the church will host a pancake breakfast for $8 a person. The proceeds will go toward Danny Lane’s eye surgery.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1929 Albany St., Brunswick, will host services at 11 a.m. Sunday. The pastor is the Rev. Bobby Thompson. All are welcome.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has Mass daily at 8:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. There is a 5:30 p.m. vigil Saturday. Mass is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. September to May, the church offers Sunday school for grades pre-k-12, Bible studies, Women’s groups, Returning Catholic classes, RCIA, for those interested in learning more about and joining the Catholic Church, and many other social and learning groups and activities. For more information, visit stwill.net or contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St, Brunswick, will hold in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
Zion Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 3200 Gordon St., is welcoming a new pastor the Rev. Martae T. Smith at the 11 a.m. Sunday service. The church will also celebrate its 100th anniversary. All are welcome.