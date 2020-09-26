Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many churches are offering online services only. Some are offering small group meetings alone. Please verify with a church by calling or visiting their website prior to service as it can change without the News’ knowledge.
Events and special services
First United Methodist Church of Brunswick, 1400 Norwich St., will temporarily host the John Wesley lecture given by Rev. Dave Hanson at 2 p.m. Thursdays. For more information, call 912-265-4313.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, continues with regular Sunday morning worship while practicing social distancing. The drive-up service will be broadcast on FM 91.5. Hymn selections will be some old-time favorites. Attendees can bring chairs or listen via a short range FM broadcast in their vehicles.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will join the March for our Nation in Prayer at noon today. For more information, call 912-265-1988. The church will hold its Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. sermon Sunday. The topic will be “Appeals That Work” from Acts 25:1-12. The service also broadcasts on the church’s YouTube channel and a link is available on its website. The church will also take a collection of nonperishable food items for Sparrow’s Nest this Sunday.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is offering RCIA, a program for joining the Catholic Church. Those interested in obtaining information about converting, contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.