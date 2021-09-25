Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the services. All are welcome.
Advent Christian Church, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, has resumed in-person worship. It will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service. Social distancing will be required. There will be no evening service until further notice. There will be a Ladies’ Bible Study Class at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.
First Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2004 MLK Jr. Blvd., Brunswick, will celebrate the Rev. John E. and first lady Tammy Field’s ninth annual pastoral anniversary at 10 a.m. Sept. 26. The speaker will be the Rev. Walter Jones.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6550 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has resumed regular 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship inside the sanctuary. Social distancing will continue. In addition, worship services will be broadcast via FM 91.5, Facebook and Zoom. For more information, call the church at 912-634-2240.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship at 9:30 a.m.; a Bible Study at 10 a.m. Sunday followed by an 11 a.m. worship service. A presentation will be given by Don Heins with Gideon’s International Worship. There will also be a 5 p.m. worship service. On Wednesday, there will be a 7 p.m. prayer meeting and Bible study. The Bob Bole is the church’s evangelist.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will be host its Blessing of the Animals service at 9 a.m. Oct. 3. Pets of all sorts and sizes who enjoy being around other animals are invited to a special service to receive blessings. The service will be outside and all are welcome.
Southside Baptist Church, 533 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host a Gospel Sing at 7 p.m Oct. 2. The Undone Quartet, Jackie Holton and several others will perform. The church will also host a Homecoming service Oct. 3. Sunday school will be held at 9:45 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service. A meal will follow. The church will provide meat and attendees are asked to bring a covered dish, dessert, bread, soft drinks or tea to share. From 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 16, the church will host a pancake breakfast for $8 a person. The proceeds will go toward Danny Lane’s eye surgery.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1929 Albany St., Brunswick, will host services at 11 a.m. Sundays. The pastor is the Rev. Bobby Thompson. All are welcome.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has Mass daily at 8:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. There is a 5:30 p.m. vigil Saturday. Mass is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. September to May, the church offers Sunday school for grades pre-k-12, Bible studies, Women’s groups, Returning Catholic classes, RCIA, for those interested in learning more about and joining the Catholic Church, and many other social and learning groups and activities. For more information, visit stwill.net or contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 803 G St, Brunswick, will hold in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
True Deliverance Tabernacle Outreach, 3018 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host gospel tribute to Antwione Peterson will be held at 5 p.m. Sept. 26. A number of gospel groups will perform. Masks are required and temperatures will be checked at the door.
Zion Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 3200 Gordon St., will have a church meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 to vote on a new pastor. The church will also celebrate its 100th anniversary on the first Sunday morning at the 11 a.m. service.