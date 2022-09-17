Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 900 Bartow St., Brunswick, will celebrate its 105th anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11 with a service and luncheon. All are welcome.
Brunswick Second Presbyterian Church, 1901 Albany St., Brunswick, will host its 100th Church Anniversary with the theme of “Facing the Rising Sun of a New Day Begun.” Services will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 27 with guest speaker the Rev. Jesse G. Truvillion. The Rev. Jamil el-Shair, chaplain of Georgia Hospice Care, will be the guest speaker at the 4 p.m. service.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
Christ Church Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, is continuing to host its seven-Sunday series, “Bridging The Great Divide” at 1 p.m. Sunday. Bill Nigut, host of Political Rewind on National Public Radio, NPR, in Georgia, will speak about how politics has changed in recent decades and how to keep an open mind.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a service at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. Masks are required for each service.
First African Baptist Church on Sapelo Island will hold services on the first Sunday of each month. The ferry leaves from the Sapelo Island Welcome Center at 9 a.m. and returns at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Lunch will be served and all are welcome.
Frederica Baptist Church, 65 Marsh’s Edge Lane, St. Simons Island, will host festivities to celebrate its 20th anniversary as well as its new building. There will be a morning worship 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday. A catered lunch will follow from to noon to 1 p.m. There will be celebration and signing. Some of the church’s former pastors will be on hand to share messages.
Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ, 90 Hardwood Forest Drive, Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. weekly. There are 10 a.m. morning prayer meetings every Tuesday. Wednesday nights the church holds a 7 p.m. Bible study. The pastor is the Rev. George Lewis, PhD.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship service at 9:30 a.m., a 10 a.m. Bible Study Sunday and an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting. The Rev. Bob Bole is the church’s minister.
Iglesia Christiana Unita Renacer hosts a children’s service at 6 p.m. on the last Sunday of the month at 103 Buckingham Place, Brunswick, which is the Abundant Life Fellowship Church. Kids will be treated to a puppet show in Spanish. The pastor is the Rev. Jose Roman. All are welcome.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. Ignatius, a chapel of Christ Church Frederica, at 2906 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, is open for self-directed prayer from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. All are welcomed. Come for five minutes or the hour.
St. Simons Anglican Mission host services at 10 a.m. Sundays at 2463 Demere Road (above Demere Grill), St. Simons Island. For more information, contact the Rev. Phil Ashey at pashey@americananglican.org or at 770-548-3013.
St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island, will host a Blessing of the Animals and Pet Parade at 3 p.m. Sunday. Donations for Oatland North Farm will be taken. To register, visit stsimonsumc.com or call 912-638-3317.
St. William Catholic Church hosts daily mass at 8:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. The evening vigil at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and the two masses are held at 8 and 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. Anyone interested in becoming Catholic can attend Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults beginning at 9 a.m. Sept. 11 in room 2. CREED Sunday school for pre-K through 8th grade are from 9 to 10 a.m. and Catholics in Action for high schoolers is held around 1 p.m. on Sundays. Children’s Liturgy of the World is held during the gospel of 10:30 a.m. Mass for children under 2nd grade. Adult Bible Study meets from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Sundays. For more information, contact Nancy Power at 912-638-2651 or PowerNancy@comcast.net.
Unity of the Bridegroom, 3312 Norwich St., Brunswick, hosts a food and clothing giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. each Friday. Items include men and women’s apparel as well as children’s clothing, hair accessories, jewelry and home items. Items are free but donations are appreciated.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, hosts regular services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. Wesley Arbor, Respite for All is a community outreach program for those adults with dementia. It will meet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the church. All are welcome. For details, go to wesleyssi.org.