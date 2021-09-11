Events and
special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the services. All are welcome.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service. Social distancing will be required. There will be no evening service until further notice. There will be a Ladies’ Bible Study Class at 2 p.m. on each second and fourth Tuesday of the month.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6550 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has resumed regular 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship inside the sanctuary. Social distancing will continue. In addition, worship services will be broadcast via FM 91.5, Facebook and Zoom. For more information, call the church at 912-634-2240.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a Men’s Breakfast at 9 a.m. today. There will be food, fellowship and a devotion by the Rev. Bob Bole. The Women of the Cross will meet at 2 p.m. today for food and a guest speaker. On Sunday, there will be a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold worship services outdoors at 9 a.m. Sunday. This worship schedule will continue each Sunday until further notice, weather permitting, as the congregations follow COVID-19 guidelines. All are welcome. For more information, visit LOLSSI.org.
Southside Baptist Church, 533 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host a Gospel Sing at 7 p.m Oct. 2. The Undone Quartet, Jackie Holton and several others will perform. The church will also host a Homecoming service Oct. 3. Sunday school will be held at 9:45 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service. A meal will follow. The church will provide meat and attendees are asked to bring a covered dish, dessert, bread, soft drinks or tea to share.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1929 Albany St., Brunswick, will host services at 11 a.m. Sundays. The pastor is the Rev. Bobby Thompson. All are welcome.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has Mass daily at 8:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. There is a 5:30 p.m. vigil Saturday. Mass is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. September to May, the church offers Sunday school for grades pre-k-12, Bible studies, Women’s groups, Returning Catholic classes, RCIA, for those interested in learning more about and joining the Catholic Church, and many other social and learning groups and activities. For more information, visit stwill.net or contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.