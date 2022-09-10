Events and special services

Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.

Planned apartment complex raises concerns

Residents living off North Grove Boulevard in Kingsland are organizing opposition to a planned 192-unit apartment complex with separate entrances and exits in their neighborhood instead of on a nearby highway.