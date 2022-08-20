Events and special services

Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.

More from this section

Surgeon helps patients tackle spinal problems

Surgeon helps patients tackle spinal problems

Anytime one is facing spinal issues, with surgery possible in the future, is unnerving. But Dr. Thomas Lawhorne, MD, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon with Optim Orthopedics, can take some of the worry out of the process.