Events and special services

Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.

Star Trek studio tours

Star Trek studio tours

Star Trek fans have an opportunity to tour the studio where nearly 50 online productions have been filmed when the SciFi Express boards passengers Saturday and Aug. 27 in Kingsland.