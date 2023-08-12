Events and special services
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will celebrate Pastor Larry and Lady Patricia Rogers during a 20th Year Ministry Appreciation Service. This two-day event will be held at 4:15 p.m. Sunday. The public is invited.
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
The Arthur J. Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit epwrothbythesea.org or call 912-638-4050.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will begin having church service at 11 a.m. every Sunday.
First African Baptist Church on Sapelo Island will hold service on on the first Sunday of each month. The ferry leaves from the Sapelo Island Welcome Center in Meridian at 9 a.m. and returns at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Lunch will be served and all are welcome.
First Friendship Baptist Church, 1010 Lee St., Brunswick, will host its annual Men’s Day at 3 p.m. worship service. Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson will be the guest speaker. The public is invited to attend.
Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ, 90 Hardwood Forest Drive, Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. weekly. There are 10 a.m. morning prayer meetings every Tuesday. Wednesday nights the church holds a 7 p.m. Bible study. The pastor is the Rev. George Lewis, Ph.D.
Golden Isles Christian Singles hosts meetings at Cornerstone Church at 7 p.m. Thursdays at 1223 North Way, Darien. Singles, divorcees, widows, widowers and single parents are welcome. Attendees must be 18 and older. For details, call 912-266-1493 or email goldenisleschristiansingles@gmail.com.
Grace Place Church, 608 Second St., will hold morning Bible study at 10 a.m. followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. On Tuesday evenings, the church holds Bible study at 7 p.m. For details, call 912-399-6586.
Holy Temple Church of God in Christ, 800 L St., Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. Sunday followed by weekly worship service at 11:45 a.m. There’s a noon prayer service on Tuesdays. At 5 p.m. Wednesday, they hold Bible study. Their Family and Friends Day will be held at 11:45 a.m. Aug. 20. A Pastor Anniversary celebration will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 13, 14 and 15 with services at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 17. Women’s Day will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 21. Men’s Day will be celebrated at 4 p.m. Dec. 10.
New Hope United Methodist Church, 1328 Emanuel Church Road, Brunswick, will hold its annual Friends and Family Day at noon Aug. 20. The speaker will the Rev. Chester Harris. Dinner will be served.
Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3425 Martin Luther King Blvd., Brunswick, will host its Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. Aug. 27. The Rev. Michael Patterson will be the guest preacher. All are welcome. The pastor is the Rev. Jimmie Jones Jr.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, hosts RCIA sessions on Sunday mornings September to May at the church. The course helps participants determine whether or not they’re being called to become Catholics. Those who complete the process can celebrate the Sacraments of Baptism if needed, First Eucharist and Confirmation at the Easter Vigil. For more information, call Nancy Power 912-638-2651 or email her at powernancy@comcast.net.
St. Francis Xavier Church at Parish Hall, 405 Howe St., will be holding their Crafters’ Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Bazaar offers unique crafts by local artisans, art, jewelry, needlework, wood working, bake sale, food and raffles. Vendors will be inside and outside the building. For more information, contact Ginger Dorcas at 912-269-7266.
Salem St. John Baptist Church, 3840 Old Jesup Rd, will be hosting celebrations of its 23rd year anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Wesley Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host the summer’s last unified service — a special “replanting” service for new charter members — 11 a.m. Sunday. A live oak tree planting will follow the service. Attendees should contact the church office at 912-634-1412 to make a reservation for lunch. Beginning Aug. 20, the church will host traditional services at 8 and 11 a.m. along with a 9 a.m. contemporary service. Sunday school for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. Registration for Wesley on Wednesday, WOW, an afterschool program for children in grades K-5th, is also open. All are welcome to attend. For more information, visit wesleyssi.org.