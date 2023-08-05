Events and special services
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will celebrate Pastor Larry and Lady Patricia Rogers during a 20th Year Ministry Appreciation Service. This two-day event will be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 and at 4:15 p.m. Aug. 13. The public is invited.
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
The Arthur J. Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit epwrothbythesea.org or call 912-638-4050.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will begin having church service at 11 a.m. every Sunday.
First African Baptist Church on Sapelo Island will hold service on on the first Sunday of each month. The ferry leaves from the Sapelo Island Welcome Center in Meridian at 9 a.m. and returns at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Lunch will be served and all are welcome.
Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ, 90 Hardwood Forest Drive, Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. weekly. There are 10 a.m. morning prayer meetings every Tuesday. Wednesday nights the church holds a 7 p.m. Bible study. The pastor is the Rev. George Lewis, Ph.D.
Golden Isles Christian Singles hosts meetings at meetings at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, 1223 North Way, Darien. Singles, divorcees, widows, widowers and single parents are welcome. Attendees must be 18 and older. For details, call 912-266-1493 or email goldenisleschristiansingles@gmail.com.
Grace Place Church, 608 Second St., Brunswick, will hold morning Bible study at 10 a.m. followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. Sunday. On Wednesday evenings, the church holds Bible study at 7 p.m. For details, call 912-399-6586.
Holy Temple Church of God in Christ, 800 L St., Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m. Sunday followed by weekly worship service at 11:45 a.m. There’s a noon prayer service on Tuesdays. At 5 p.m. Wednesday, they hold Bible study. Upcoming special events include a performance by the Mighty Flame of Joy at 7 p.m. Aug. 5. Their Family and Friends Day will be held at 11:45 a.m. Aug. 20. A Pastor Anniversary celebration will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 13, 14 and 15 with services at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 17. Women’s Day will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 21. Men’s Day will be celebrated at 4 p.m. Dec. 10.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, hosts RCIA sessions on Sunday mornings September to May at the church. The course helps participants determine whether or not they’re being called to become Catholics. Those who complete the process can celebrate the Sacraments of Baptism if needed, First Eucharist and Confirmation at the Easter Vigil. For more information, call Nancy Power 912-638-2651 or email her at powernancy@comcast.net.
St. Francis Xavier Church at Parish Hall, 405 Howe St., will be holding their Crafters’ Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 18. The Bazaar offers unique crafts by local artisans, art, jewelry, needlework, wood working, bake sale, food and raffles. Vendors will be inside and outside the building. For more information, contact Ginger Dorcas at 912-269-7266.
Salem St. John Baptist Church, 3840 Old Jesup Road, will be hosting celebrations of its 23rd year anniversary at 7 p.m. nightly on Aug. 9, 10 and 11 and 2 p.m. Aug. 13.
Wesley Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host unified services starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, and the last summer unified service is a special “replanting” service, 11 a.m. Aug. 13. Three services will be held at 8 a.m. (traditional service); 9 a.m. (contemporary service); and 11 a.m. Aug. 20 (traditional service). There will be a 10 a.m. Sunday school class. All are welcome to attend. For more information, visit wesleyssi.org.