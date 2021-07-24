Events and special services
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will hold a 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. There will be a Ladies’ Bible Study class at 2 p.m. on each second and fourth Tuesday of the month.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6550 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has resumed regular 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship inside the sanctuary. Social distancing will continue. In addition, worship services will be broadcast via FM 91.5, Facebook and Zoom. For more information, call the church at 912-634-2240.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a Bible study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. There will be a 5 p.m. Bible study. An evening service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday. A men’s breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month. A ladies’ class will be held at 3 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month.
Redeemer Presbyterian Church recently started holding its worship services in the Advent Christian Church Building, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick. Sunday School is held at 9:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall area and worship at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary. Evening worship at 5 p.m. each Sunday.
Southside Baptist Church, 533 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host its Concrete and Cranes One Day Bible Camp from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. There will be Bible stories, singing and crafts. Lunch will also be served.
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1929 Albany St., Brunswick, will host services at 11 a.m. Sundays. The pastor is the Rev. Bobby Thompson. All are welcome.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has Mass daily at 8:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. There is a 5:30 p.m. vigil Saturday. Mass is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. September to May, the church offers Sunday school for grades pre-k-12, Bible studies, Women’s groups, Returning Catholic classes, RCIA, for those interested in learning more about and joining the Catholic Church, and many other social and learning groups and activities. For more information, visit stwill.net or contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.