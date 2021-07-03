Events and special services
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will hold a 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. There will be a Ladies’ Bible Study class at 2 p.m. July 6.
The City of Refuge Mission Family Worship Center, 1005 Albemarle St., Brunswick, will host a curbside prayer every Tuesday and Thursday, rain or shine.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6550 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has resumed regular 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship inside the sanctuary. Social distancing will continue. In addition, worship services will be broadcast via FM 91.5, Facebook and Zoom. For more information, call the church at 912 634-2240.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a Bible study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. There will be a 5 p.m. Bible study. An evening service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick, will host a Family Summer Concert with B-SHOC from 6:30 to 9 p.m. July 17. It’s free and open to all.
Grant Chapel Presbyterian Church, U.S. Hwy. 17, Darien, will host a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. The sale will be located across the street from the post office in Darien.
Redeemer Presbyterian Church recently started holding its worship services in the Advent Christian Church Building, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick. Sunday School is held at 9:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall area and worship at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary on Sundays. Evening worship at 5 p.m. each Sunday.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host Vacation Bible School for preschool to 5th grade students from 9 a.m. to noon July 19 to 22. The theme is Camping with Christ.” Registration is $20 for St. William members and $35 for others. The registration form can be found at stwill.net. For more information, call Nancy Power at 912-638-2651.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host Cheri Taylor and the Ferguson Family for a Patriotic Gospel Sing at 11 a.m. Sunday.