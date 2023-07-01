Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Abysinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany St., Brunswick, will celebrate the church’s 78th anniversary July 5, 7 and 9. Services are at 7 p.m. nightly Wednesday through Friday with guest pastor the Rev. Johnny Wrice of Springfield Baptist Church. A Sunday service will be at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Roy Williams, pastor of First A. B. Church of Everett City.
The Arthur J. Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit epwrothbythesea.org or call 912-638-4050.
BibleWay International will celebrate its pastor, the Rev. Rosemary Woods, who will be receiving the Presidential Achievement Award at 2 p.m. today at Embassy Suits, 500 Blvd., Brunswick. Seating is limited.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a patriotic service along with organist Barbara Artinian’s 90th birthday celebration at 11 a.m. July 7.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will begin having church service at 11 a.m. every Sunday.
First African Baptist Church on Sapelo Island will install its new pastor Bishop Thomas Blue on Saturday with Holy Communion. The guest minister will be Bishop Dr. Martae Smith from Zion Rock Baptist Church in Brunswick. The ferry leaves from the Sapelo Island Welcome Center at 9 a.m. from Meridian dock and returns at 2:30 p.m. Lunch will be served and all are welcome. There will be no Sunday service.
Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ, 90 Hardwood Forest Drive, Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. weekly. There are 10 a.m. morning prayer meetings every Tuesday. Wednesday nights the church holds a 7 p.m. Bible study. The pastor is the Rev. George Lewis, Ph.D.
The Golden Isles Church of God will be hosting a Brave Books Story Hour at the Marshes of Glynn Library in Conference Room C on 203 Gloucester St. from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. July 8. Two books will be read, “The Island of Free Ice Cream” and “Fame Blame and the Raft of Shame.” Bag lunches will be handed out.
Golden Isles Christian Singles hosts meetings at Cornerstone Church at 7 p.m. Thursdays at 1223 North Way, Darien. Singles, divorcees, widows, widowers and single parents are welcome. Attendees must be 18 and older. For details, call 912-266-1493 or email goldenisleschristiansingles@gmail.com.
Hortense Wesleyan Camp will hold its 118th Annual Camp Meeting July 20 to 30. The first service will be at at 7:30 p.m. July 20. Services will be at 11 a.m. and 7:30 pm beginning July 21. Services will run through 11 a.m. July 30. The Revs. Arthur Sharpe and Rev. Jon Parrish will be the evangelists for the meetings. Todd Horne will be the song evangelist. For more information, contact Misty Rowell at 912-270-4458, visit hortensecamp.org or visit Hortense Wesleyan Camp on Facebook.
The New Glory Christian Center at 3220 Norwich St. will host a back to school rally from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 29. The event will be held outside. There will be free food, free school supplies, a free backpack giveaway, entertainment and vendors. For more information or vendor opportunities, contact Tiffanye Williams at 202-595-4992.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, hosts RCIA sessions on Sunday mornings September to May at the church. The course helps participants determine whether or not they’re being called to become Catholics. Those who complete the process can celebrate the Sacraments of Baptism if needed, First Eucharist and Confirmation at the Easter Vigil. For more information, call Nancy Power 912-638-2651 or email her at powernancy@comcast.net.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host unified services starting at 10:45 a.m. through July. The Sally Weston Hawie Concert Series will present a patriotic concert by “Sacred Harmony” at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Andrew Jones of The Gathering Place will be guest speaker on July 9. Several former pastors will be preaching in the month of July, one being Steve Patton on July 16 and Tim Steffen July 23. Lucas Ramirez will be ordained and installed at 10:45 a.m. July 30. All are welcome to attend. For more information, visit wesleyssi.org.