Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many churches are offering online services only. Some are offering small group meetings alone. Please verify with a church by calling or visiting their website prior to service as it can change without the News’ knowledge.
Events and special services
Epworth By the Sea will host a Grown Up Summer Camp from June 26 to 28. For an agenda and registration information, visit www.epworthbythesea.org.
First Baptist Church, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick, is postponing all events on its campus but will offer online services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. The church’s website is http://fbcbrunswick.com/sermons. It is televised on channel 98.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will continue to host its drive-in service, Park and Pray, at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service is broadcast on 95.1, a short-range FM station. Communion will be served with worshipers remaining in their vehicles.
Golden Isles Christian Church,Its men’s breakfast is set to resume on Saturday, June 27, at 9 a.m. The Wednesday night Bible study will continue to be broadcasted on YouTube at 7 p.m. Rejoice Radio, 97.5 and 94.7 FM, broadcasts at 7 a.m. Sundays and 1 p.m. Thursdays. It is available at rejoice975.com.
The Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island offers free lectures weekly on John Wesley’s time on St. Simons Island from the Rev. Dave Hanson. They are held at 2 p.m. Thursday. The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. CDC guidelines are being observed. The museum is located within Epworth By the Sea. For more information, visit mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Epworth By The Sea,
St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, is posting its weekly sermons at 8 a.m. every Sunday. It may be viewed at sspres.org or sspres.org/video-devotion.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
True Life Ministries’ annual open water baptism has been rescheduled for June 19, 2021 at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island.