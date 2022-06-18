Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will host its Women’s Day Revival at 4:15 p.m. June 26. The scheduled speaker is Prophetess Gretta Hall. The Rev. Larry Rogers Sr. is the pastor.
Bibleway International will celebrate 30 years of service for its pastor the Rev. Rosemary Woods at noon July 9 at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. A number of gospel groups will perform. Attendees are asked to wear all white.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a service at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. Masks are required for each service.
The Gathering Place will host multiple Main Event programs for middle school students in June and July. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program ends at 8:45 p.m. The June 26th program will be held at Community Church at Glynn Place Mall in Brunswick. The July 3rd program will be held at Community Church St. Simons. July 10th will return to Community Church in Brunswick. July 17 and 24, the Main Event will be held Community Church on St. Simons Island.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship service at 9:30 a.m., a 10 a.m. Bible Study Sunday and an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting. The Rev. Bob Bole is the church’s minister.
Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick, will host its annual Freedom Fest at 7 p.m. June 26. There will be a 9 p.m. fireworks display. There will also be food, bounce houses, dunk tanks, a corn maze and other activities. The church will also host an 80s themed Vacation Bible School program from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 18 to 20. There will be music and crafts. Dinner will also be served. For details, visit gicog.com.
Grant Chapel Presbyterian Church, North Way, Darien, will host a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 30, and July 1 and 2. The event is rain or shine.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host its Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 26 to 28 at the church. There will be food, fun and fellowship. This year will be filled with games, skits, and challenges for Bible Adventurers. Classes are for ages two to 12.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. Andrews CME Church, 2101 Albany St., Brunswick, will host its Pastor’s Appreciation service for the Rev. George A. Jackson at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Mel Gaines, interim pastor at St. Paul Baptist Church in Barnwell, S.C., and the center director of the Brunswick Job Corps Center.
St. Ignatius, a chapel of Christ Church Frederica, at 2906 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, is open for self-directed prayer from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. All are welcomed. Come for five minutes or the hour.
St. James Lutheran Church, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick, will host its Vacation Bible School program July 14, 15 and 16. For more information, visit stjameslutheranbrunswick.org.
St. Simons Anglican Mission host services at 10 a.m. Sundays at 2463 Demere Road (above Demere Grill), St. Simons Island. For more information, contact the Rev. Phil Ashey at pashey@americananglican.org or at 770-548-3013.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon June 27 to 30. The classes are for rising kindergarten through fifth graders. For more information, visit stwill.net or contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
True Life Ministries will host an open water baptism at noon July 30 at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The event has been on hiatus due for two years due to the Golden Ray followed by the pandemic.
Unity of the Bridegroom, 3312 Norwich St., Brunswick, hosts a food and clothing giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. each Friday. Items include men and women’s apparel as well as children’s clothing, hair accessories, jewelry and home items. Items are free, but donations are appreciated.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, hosts regular services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. On June 19, the Men’s Ensemble will perform at 10:45 a.m. at the church. They will also perform at 2 p.m. at Magnolia Manor. From June 20 to June 24, the church will host a Vacation Bible Study program with the theme being “Make Waves” from 9 a.m. to noon daily. The Sally Weston Hawie Artist Series will be held at 10:45 a.m. July 3. The Wesley Music Academy Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon daily July 25 to 29. A 10:45 a.m. Unified Service will be held July 31. For details, visit wesleyssi.org.