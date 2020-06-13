Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many churches are offering online services only. Some are offering small group meetings alone. Please verify with a church by calling or visiting their website prior to service as it can change without the News’ knowledge.
Events and special services
Epworth By the Sea will host a Grown Up Summer Camp from June 26 to 28. For an agenda and registration information, visit www.epworthbythesea.org.
First Baptist Church, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick, is offering online services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. The church’s website is fbcbrunswick.com/sermons. It is televised on channel 98.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will continue to host its drive-in service, Park and Pray, at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service is broadcast on 95.1, a short-range FM station. MusicianTim Akin will perform.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a full service June 14, with the lesson topic “Teach Us To Love,” drawing from multiple scripture references and Biblical examples. The men’s breakfast is set to resume at 9 a.m. June 27. The Bible study will continue to be uploaded to YouTube at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Rejoice Radio, 97.5 and 94.7 FM broadcasts the service at 7 a.m. Sundays and 1 p.m. Thursdays. It is also available at rejoice975.com.
St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, is posting its weekly sermons at 8 a.m. every Sunday. It may be viewed at sspres.org or sspres.org/video-devotion.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.
True Life Ministries’ annual open water baptism has been rescheduled for June 19, 2021, at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island.