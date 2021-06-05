Events and special services
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will hold a 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sunday.
College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave., Brunswick, will host a Vacation Bible Study program from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday at the church. Children ages 3 to 11 are welcome to attend. To register, visit collegeplace.churchcenter.com/registrations.
Frederica Baptist Church, 1700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has resumed in-person worship at 11 a.m. Sunday with social distancing. It will also host its Vacation Bible School program, which will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 14 to 16. For details, contact the church at 912-634-2833 or visit www.fredericabaptist.com.
Ft. Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6550 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has resumed regular 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship inside the sanctuary. Social distancing will continue. In addition, worship services will be broadcast via FM 91.5, Facebook and Zoom. For more information, call the church at 912 634-2240.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a Bible study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday.
Holy Band of Inspiration Inc., 2401 Norwich St., Brunswick, is hosting a Community Prayer Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. June 12. The event is held in honor of Thelma Hart, the late founder of the Upper Room Prayer Ministry. Attendees are asked to wear masks.
New Beginning Fellowship in Brunswick, 2208 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host a Homecoming and Dedication ceremony at 10:45 a.m. June 13. There will be a Bible study at 9:30 a.m. followed by the worship service. There will be a speaker and special music. For more information, call 912-574-7305.
Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick, will host a Freedom Fest from 7 to 9 p.m. June 27 at the church. There will be food trucks, bounce houses, an obstacle course, a corn maze and more. There will also be a fireworks display at dusk. It is free and open to all.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host Vacation Bible School for 4 to 13 year olds from 9 a.m. to noon July 19 to 22. The theme is “Camping with Christ.” Registration is $20 for St. William members and $35 for others. The registration form can be found at stwill.net. For more information, call Nancy Power at 912-638-2651.