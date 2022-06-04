Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will host its Women’s Day Revival at 4:15 p.m. June 26. The scheduled speaker is Prophetess Gretta Hall. The Rev. Larry Rogers Sr. is the pastor.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a service at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. Masks are required for each service.
First African Baptist Church on Sapelo Island will hold services Sunday with the Rev. Michael Jormes presiding. The ferry leaves from the Sapelo Island Welcome Center at 9 a.m. Sunday. Lunch will be served and all are welcome.
The Gathering Place will host multiple Main Event programs for middle school students in June and July. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program ends at 8:45 p.m. The June 5th and 12th programs will be held at Community Church, 2700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The June 26th program will be held at Community Church at Glynn Place Mall in Brunswick. The July 3rd program will be held at Community Church St. Simons. July 10th will return to Community Church in Brunswick. July 17 and 25 Main Events will be held at July 17th and 24th.
True Life Ministries will host an open water baptism at noon July 30 at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island. The event has been on hiatus due for two years due to the Golden Ray followed by the pandemic.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship service at 9:30 a.m., a 10 a.m. Bible Study Sunday and an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting. The Rev. Bob Bole is the church’s minister.
Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick, will host its annual Freedom Fest at 7 p.m. June 26. There will be a 9 p.m. fireworks display. There will also be food, bounce houses, dunk tanks, a corn maze and other activities.
Grant Chapel Presbyterian Church, North Way, Darien, will host a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 30, and July 1 and 2. The event is rain or shine.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host its Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 26 to 28 at the church. There will be food, fun and fellowship. This year will be filled with games, skits, and challenges for Bible Adventurers. Classes are for ages 2 to 12.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. James Lutheran Church, 2229 Starling St., Brunswick, will host its Vacation Bible School program July 14, 15 and 16. For more information, visit stjameslutheranbrunswick.org.
St. Simons Anglican Mission host services at 10 a.m. Sundays at 2463 Demere Road (above Demere Grill), St. Simons Island. For more information, contact the Rev. Phil Ashey at pashey@americananglican.org or at 770-548-3013.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon June 27 to 30. The classes are for rising kindergarten through 5th graders. For more information, visit stwill.net or contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Unity of the Bridegroom, 3312 Norwich St., Brunswick, hosts a food and clothing giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. each Friday. Items include men and women’s apparel as well as children’s clothing, hair accessories, jewelry and home items. Items are free but donations are appreciated.
Upper Room Prayer Ministry will host a Community Prayer Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. June 11 at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick. A pop-up prayer tent with local pastors will be on site. Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson will be the guest speaker. The host pastor will be the Rev. Iris Wright of Holy Band of Inspiration and the emcee will be the Rev. Dewayne Attical.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, hosts regular services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. A Family Day and Unified Service with March Griffiths, ventriloquist, will be held at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. From June 20 to June 24, the church will host a Vacation Bible Study program with the theme of Make Waves from 9 a.m. to noon daily. The Sally Weston Hawie Artist Series will be held at 10:45 a.m. July 3. The Wesley Music Academy Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon daily July 25 to 29. For details, visit wesleyssi.org.