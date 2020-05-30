Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many churches are offering online services only. Some are offering small group meetings alone. Please verify with a church by calling or visiting their website prior to service as it can change without the News’ knowledge.
Events and special
services
Epworth By the Sea will host a Grown Up Summer Camp from June 26 to 28. For an agenda and registration information, visit www.epworthbythesea.org.
First Baptist Church, 1010 Lee St., Brunswick, is postponing all events on its campus but will offer online services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. The church’s website is http://fbcbrunswick.com/sermons. It is televised on channel 98.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will continue to host its drive-in service, Park and Pray, at 11 a.m. Sunday. The service is broadcast on 95.1, a short-range FM station. Tim Akins will provide bagpipe music prior to the service.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold its 11 a.m. service with the theme of “Teach Us to Reach Out.” Social distancing will be observed. The program will also be shown on the church’s YouTube Channel and website goldenisleschurch.com. The Wednesday night Bible study will be broadcast on YouTube at 7 p.m. The theme is “How to Understand the Bible.” Rejoice Radio, 97.5 and 94.7 FM, broadcasts Dwight Moody’s “Religion and American Life” at 7 a.m. Sundays and 1 p.m. Thursdays. It is available at rejoice975.com.
St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, is posting its weekly sermons at 8 a.m. every Sunday. It may be viewed at sspres.org or sspres.org/video-devotion.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.