Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a service at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. Masks are required for each service.
Zion Rock Missionary Baptist Church will host their first annual Pastor Emeritus James C. Edwards and Lady Rebecca Edwards appreciation service at 11 a.m. May 22 for their 27 years of dedicated service.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship service at 9:30 a.m., a 10 a.m. Bible Study Sunday and an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting. The Rev. Bob Bole is the church’s minister.
Grant Chapel Presbyterian Church, North Way, Darien, will host a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 30, and July 1 and 2. The event is rain or shine.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host its annual homecoming dinner at noon Sunday at the church. It will be a celebration of the founding of the church and its contributions to the community. Chicken and beverages will be provided, but attendees are asked to bring a covered dish to share. To reserve a space, call 912-265-3162 with number of people attending and what dish you will be bringing. The church will also hold Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 26 to 28 at the church. There will be food, fun and fellowship. This year will be filled with games, skits, and challenges for Bible Adventurers. Classes are for ages two to 12.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. Simons Anglican Mission now hosts services at a new location. They are held at 10 a.m. Sundays at 2463 Demere Road (above Demere Grill), St. Simons Island. For more information, contact the Rev. Phil Ashey at pashey@americananglican.org or at 770-548-3013.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon June 27 to 30. The classes are for rising kindergarten through fifth-graders. For more information, visit stwill.net or contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Unity of the Bridegroom, 3312 Norwich St., Brunswick, hosts a food and clothing giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. each Friday. Items include men and women’s apparel as well as children’s clothing, hair accessories, jewelry and home items. Items are free but donations are appreciated.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, hosts regular services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. A Unified Service will be held at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. A Fifth Sunday Unified Service will be held at 10:45 a.m. May 29. A Family Day and Unified Service with March Griffiths, ventriloquist, will be held at 10:45 a.m. June 5. At 6 p.m. June 6, the Sallie Weston Hawie inspirational speaker will be Marc Griffiths. From June 20 to June 24, the church will host a Vacation Bible Study program with the theme of Make Waves from 9 a.m. to noon daily. From July 25 to 29, the Wesley Music Academy Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon daily. For details, visit wesleyssi.org.