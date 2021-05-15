Events and special services
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will hold 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. services Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3631 Community Road, Brunswick, will host a blood drive from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. For details or to sign up, visit redcrossblood.org.
First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host a community interest meeting at 10 a.m. May 22 for its new program Precious Plastic. Nursery care will be provided. For details or to register, visit fumcbrunswick.com/ precious-plastic-meeting.
Frederica Baptist Church, 1700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host its Vacation Bible School program, which will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 14 to 16. For details, contact the church at 912-634-2833 or visit www.fredericabaptist.com.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold services at 10 and 11 a.m. Sunday. The Rev. Clifton Baker will deliver the message. There will be no evening services this week.
Golden Isles TV will air readings of the Bible at 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. nightly on Comcast channel 98. It will air again at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will continue to hold Sunday drive-in service for the foreseeable future. Worshipers can attend the 11 a.m. service by remaining in their vehicles and tuning into a short-range radio station FM 91.5. In addition, the service will be streamed via Zoom and Facebook.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has Mass daily at 8:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. There is a 5:30 p.m. vigil Saturday. Mass is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. September to May, the church offers Sunday school for grades pre-k-12, Bible studies, Women’s groups, Returning Catholic classes, RCIA, for those interested in learning more about and joining the Catholic Church, and many other social and learning groups and activities. For more information, visit stwill.net or contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.