Events and special services
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will hold 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. services Sunday. Evening services will begin soon. All are welcome.
First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick, will host a community interest meeting at 10 a.m. May 22 for its new program Precious Plastic. Nursery care will be provided. For details or to register, visit fumcbrunswick.com/precious-plastic-meeting.
Frederica Baptist Church, 1700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host its Vacation Bible School program, which will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 14 to 16. For details, contact the church at 912-634-2833 or visit www.fredericabaptist.com.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will host evangelist and missionary Bob Boles who will deliver the 10 and 11 a.m. messages Sunday. There will be no services Sunday evening. There will be a 7 p.m. service Wednesday.
There will be a 5 p.m. Sunday evening devotion and a collection will be taken for Sparrow’s Nest Food Bank in Brunswick. The church also holds an evening service at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Golden Isles Women’s Connection will host its 14th annual conference from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. Rochelle Fraser-Foster will be the speaker. Tickets are $20 for the event-only or $25, which includes lunch. Tickets are available online at GIWC.info. Tickets are also available at St. Simons Community Church, First Baptist Church Brunswick and Wesley United Methodist Church.
Golden Isles TV will air readings of the Bible at 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. nightly on Comcast channel 98. It will air again at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will continue to hold Sunday drive-in service for the foreseeable future. Worshipers can attend the 11 a.m. service by remaining in their vehicles and tuning into a short-range radio station FM 91.5. In addition, the service will be streamed via Zoom and Facebook.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has Mass daily at 8:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. There is a 5:30 p.m. vigil Saturday. Mass is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. September to May, the church offers Sunday school for grades pre-k-12, Bible studies, Women’s groups, Returning Catholic classes, RCIA, for those interested in learning more about and joining the Catholic Church, and many other social and learning groups and activities. For more information, visit stwill.net or contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will continue its Sally Weston Hawie Artist series at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Astralis Chamber Ensemble will perform.