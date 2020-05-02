Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many churches are offering online services only. Some are offering small group meetings alone. Please verify with a church by calling or visiting their website prior to service as it can change without the News’ knowledge.
Events and special services
Epworth By the Sea will host a Grown Up Summer Camp from June 26 to 28. For an agenda and registration information, visit www.epworthbythesea.org.
First Baptist Church, 1010 Lee St., Brunswick, is postponing all events on its campus but will offer online services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. The church’s website is http://fbcbrunswick.com/sermons. It is televised on channel 98.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will post its lessons on YouTube and its website goldenisleschristianchurch.com. Sunday’s video’s theme will be “What’s Next” from the Book of Kings.
Helping Hugs Inc. for Haiti, a ministry of St. William Catholic Church is collecting brass and wind instruments, is collecting drums and 150 watt amplifiers for its twin parish in Haiti. To make a donation, contact Mary Lynch at 912-399-6501 or marylynch45@gmail.com. Pick up is available on St. Simons Island or the city of Brunswick.
The National Day of Prayer will be a virtual service this year featuring multiple pastors, musicians, as well as a proclamation by Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey. It will be broadcast from noon to 1 p.m. May 7 on Way Radio or Channel 90.
Rejoice Radio, 97.5 and 94.7 FM, broadcasts Dwight Moody’s “Religion and American Life” at 7 a.m. Sundays and 1 p.m. Thursdays. It is available at rejoice975.com.
St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, is posting its weekly sermons at 8 a.m. every Sunday. It may be viewed at sspres.org or sspres.org/video-devotion.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.