Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Abysinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany St., Brunswick, will host Theresa Jones of New Directions Deliverance Ministry in Hampton at 10 a.m. Sunday. It will celebrate its Women’s Day at 10 a.m. May 7. The speaker will be the Rev. Stacy Collins, assistant pastor of No Limitz Ministry. There will be a fellowship breakfast at 9 a.m. with the Rev. Mary Jackson of Sam’s Newbirth Church of God in Christ. There will be a New Vision Day at 10 a.m. May 21. The speaker will be Prophetess Leslie Hall of Guiding Light Ministries International in Brunswick.
BibleWay International will celebrate its pastor, the Rev. Rosemary Woods, who will be receiving presidential achievement award at 2 p.m July 1 at Embassy Suits, 500 Blvd., Brunswick. Seating is limited.
Brunswick Second Presbyterian Church, 1901 Albany Street, will hold its annual Women’s Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. Los Angeles psychologist, author and media personality, Dr. Valerie Redding Wardlaw, will speak. The Rev. Abra Lattany-Reed will officiate. All are welcome.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
Christ Church Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a guided labyrinth walk at 12:45 p.m. May 6. It will be held in conjunction with World Labyrinth Day. There will be a meditation and walk at 1 p.m. All are welcome.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a service at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. Masks are required for each service.
First African Baptist Church on Sapelo Island will celebrate its 157th anniversary 11 a.m. May 6 and 7. Prospect Baptist Church from Crescent will be the guest church on Saturday and St. Luke Baptist Church of Sapelo Island will be the guest on Sunday. The ferry leaves from the Sapelo Island Welcome Center in Meridian at 9 a.m. and returns at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Lunch will be served and all are welcome. There will be no night services.
Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ, 90 Hardwood Forest Drive, Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. weekly. There are 10 a.m. morning prayer meetings every Tuesday. Wednesday nights the church holds a 7 p.m. Bible study. The pastor is the Rev. George Lewis, Ph.D.
Golden Isles Christian Singles hosts meetings at Cornerstone Church at 7 p.m. Thursdays at 1223 North Way, Darien. Singles, divorcees, widows, widowers and single parents are welcome. Attendees must be 18 and older. For details, call 912-266-1493 or email goldenisleschristiansingles@gmail.com.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host the Coastal Georgia Quilt Guild at 10 a.m. May 20. This month’s program and open sew and program. They will work on paper foundation piecing. Attendees should bring a lunch, sewing machine, pre-washed fabric and the tools they need for their project. All are welcome.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
The National Day of Prayer will be observed from noon to 1 p.m. May 4 at First Baptist Church, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick. All are welcome.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. Andrews Christian Methodist Church, 2101 Albany St., Brunswick, will celebrate its 137th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. Bishop Thomas Brown of Atlanta will be the guest speaker. All are welcome.
St. William Catholic Church’s outreach ministry for Haiti, Helping Hugs Inc., is conducting its annual Education Campaign. An $80 donation can fund an elementary student for a whole year. Forty dollars will educate a child for half a year. The donations to this nonprofit are tax deductible. Gifts of any amount may be made on the website: www.helpinghugsinc.org or sent by mail to Helping Hugs Inc., P.O. Box 24477, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host regular services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. Jerry Roe will lead the 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services. Lucas Ramirez will lead the 9 a.m. worship. Next Sunday, the church will celebrate Graduation Sunday with Ramirez preaching at all three services. The Norma Lucas Academy of Fine Arts will hold its spring concert at 7 p.m. May 11 in the sanctuary. Registration is now open for children’s music camp. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5-9. There is a $25 registration fee. Lunch is included. Register is available online at wesleyssi.org under the music tab.