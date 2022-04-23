Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. Social distancing will be required. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study, beginning with Proverbs.
Christ Church Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host three sessions of a Sunday Lunch Series focused on the war in Ukraine. It’s titled Understanding Modern Warfare and NATO. It will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday in the church parish hall. The co-presenters are Col. Uli Keller, U.S. Army, Retired, and Major General William Davitte, USAF, Retired. Sessions will also be held at the same time May 1, Barron Segar, CEO of the U.N. World Food Program, USA, and May 15 with the University of Florida’s Bryan Moraski, Ph.D., author of “Party Politics in Russia and Ukraine.” Lunches may be brought, or boxed lunches may be ordered by contacting Glenn Queener at glenn@ccfssi.org or 912-638-8683.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be the Rev. Lyte of Hinesville. Masks are required for each service. Going forward, the church will host services on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
First African Baptist Church of Sapelo Island will host its 156th anniversary at 11 a.m. May 1. The ferry departs at 9 a.m. from the Meridian dock. The Rev. Michael Jones will be the guest minister. Lunch will be served.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship service at 9:30 a.m., a 10 a.m. Bible Study Sunday and an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting. The Rev. Bob Bole is the church’s minister.
Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick, will host its third annual Truck and Bike Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7. Registration for cars, trucks and bikes will be from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on the day of the event. It entry. There is no cost to view the show. There will also be concession stands, door prizes, bounce houses and a 50/50 drawing. Proceeds support the church’s youth and women’s ministry. All are welcome.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. Andrews Christian Methodist Church, 2101 Albany St., Brunswick, will host its 136th church anniversary celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. The Rev. Roy Williams will be the guest speaker.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has Mass daily at 8:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. There is a 5:30 p.m. vigil Saturday. Mass is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. September to May, the church offers Sunday school for grades pre-K to 12th, Bible studies, Women’s groups, Returning Catholic classes, RCIA, for those interested in learning more about and joining the Catholic Church, and many other social and learning groups and activities. For more information, visit stwill.net or contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Unity of the Bridegroom, 3312 Norwich St., Brunswick, hosts a food and clothing giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. each Friday. Items include men and women’s apparel as well as children’s clothing, hair accessories, jewelry and home items. Items are free but donations are appreciated.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, hosts regular services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. There will be a Wesley Arbor Day and Training program at 8:15, 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday. A Wesley Arbor Training Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. A graduation service will be held at 10:45 a.m. May 15. For details, visit wesleyssi.org.