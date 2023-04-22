Events and special services

Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.

Air Force pilots reunite after 50 years

Alan Price didn’t know what to expect when he invited three Air Force pilots and their wives to his home on Jekyll Island for a reunion 50 years after they flew missions during the Vietnam War.

FBI agent remembered decades after his death

FBI Special Agent Benjamin P. Grogan was honored Thursday in a ceremony in Palmetto Cemetery where he was buried in 1986 after suspected bank robbers killed him and his partner, fellow Special Agent Jerry Dove.