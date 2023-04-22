Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Abysinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany St., Brunswick, will celebrate its Women’s Day at 10 a.m. May 7. The speaker will be Stacy Collins. There will be a New Vision Day at 10 a.m. May 21. The speaker will be Prophetess Leslie Hall of Guiding Light Ministries International in Brunswick.
Brunswick Second Presbyterian Church, 1901 Albany St., Brunswick will hold its annual Women’s Day at 11 a.m. April 30. Los Angeles psychologist, author and media personality, Dr. Valerie Redding Wardlaw, will speak. The Rev. Abra Lattany-Reed will officiate. All are welcome.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
A Community Prayer Walk, hosted by Community Intercessors, will be held at 8 a.m. today at the Waverly Pines entrance. The destination will be 136 Wasp Drive, Brunswick. Parking will be available on Armstrong Avenue. City officials, organizations and churches are invited. A giveway will also be held.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a service at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. Masks are required for each service.
First African Baptist Church on Sapelo Island will celebrate its 157th anniversary 11 a.m. May 6 and 7. Prospect Baptist Church from Crescent will be the guest church on Saturday and St. Luke Baptist Church of Sapelo Island will be the guest on Sunday. The ferry leaves from the Sapelo Island Welcome Center in Meridian at 9 a.m. and returns at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Lunch will be served and all are welcome. There will be no night services.
Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ, 90 Hardwood Forest Drive, Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. weekly. There are 10 a.m. morning prayer meetings every Tuesday. Wednesday nights the church holds a 7 p.m. Bible study. The pastor is the Rev. George Lewis, Ph.D.
Golden Isles Christian Singles hosts meetings at Cornerstone Church at 7 p.m. Thursdays at 1223 North Way, Darien. Singles, divorcees, widows, widowers and single parents are welcome. Attendees must be 18 and older. For details, call 912-266-1493 or email goldenisleschristiansingles@gmail.com.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, will host “Methodism Comes to America — The Bristol Connection” with British lecturer David Worthington, director of global relations at the New Room, Bristol, England. It will be held at 1 p.m. April 20 at Lovely Lane at Epworth by the Sea, 1190 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island. The New Room is the oldest Methodist building in the world. Worthington’s one hour lecture focuses on the Father of Methodism John Wesley’s arrival in Bristol in 1739 and his subsequent establishment of the Methodist movement in England. A meet-and-greet with the Worthington will follow at Moore Methodist Museum next door. Refreshments will be provided. It is free. To register, call the museum office at 912-638-4050. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
The National Day of Prayer will be observed from noon to 1 p.m. May 4 at First Baptist Church, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick. All are welcome.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. Andrews Christian Methodist Church, 2101 Albany St., Brunswick, will celebrate its 137th church anniversary at 11 a.m. April 30. Bishop Thomas Brown of Atlanta will be the guest speaker. All are welcome.
St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, 1321 Albany St., Brunswick, will host Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson at its featured speaker at its Coffee and Chat program at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the parish hall. Mayor Johnson will discuss the growth and development in the city of Brunswick and discuss how residents may actively support their neighborhoods and the city-at-large. This presentation is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.
St. William Catholic Church’s outreach ministry for Haiti, Helping Hugs Inc., is conducting its annual Education Campaign. An $80 donation can fund an elementary student for a whole year. Forty dollars will educate a child for half a year. The donations to this nonprofit are tax deductible. Gifts of any amount may be made on the website: www.helpinghugsinc.org or sent by mail to Helping Hugs Inc., P.O. Box 24477, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host regular services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. Jerry Roe will lead the 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services. Lucas Ramirez will lead the 9 a.m. worship. Registration is now open for children’s music camp. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 5-9. There is a $25 registration fee. Lunch is included. Register is available online at wesleyssi.org under the music tab.