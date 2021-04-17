Events and special services
A Drive-in Gospel Sing will be held at 1 p.m. April 24 at True Deliverance Tabernacle, 3018 Norwich St., Brunswick. Various artists will perform. Attendees are asked to wear masks. For details, call 912-223-9200.
Frederica Baptist Church, 1700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host its Vacation Bible School program, which will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 14 to 16. For details, contact the church at 912-634-2833 or visit www.fredericabaptist.com.
The Gathering Place will host a free event featuring plans for Gather, a new ministry for the organization. There will be food trucks, prizes and giveaways. The event begins at 3 p.m. with a groundbreaking ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday at 3879 Altama Ave, Brunswick. Registration is required for the event.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold 10 a.m. Bible study, then 11 a.m. morning worship. The sermon theme will be “Sharpening Our Focus,” from Matthew 4:12-23. There will be a 5 p.m. Sunday evening Bible study program. The church also holds an evening service at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Golden Isles TV will air readings of the Bible at 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. nightly on Comcast channel 98. It will air again at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will continue to hold Sunday drive-in service for the foreseeable future. Worshipers can attend the 11 a.m. service by remaining in their vehicles and tuning into a short-range radio station FM 91.5. In addition, the service will be streamed via Zoom and Facebook.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has Mass daily at 8:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. There is a 5:30 p.m. vigil Saturday. Mass is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. September to May, the church offers Sunday school for grades pre-k-12, Bible studies, Women’s groups, Returning Catholic classes, RCIA, for those interested in learning more about and joining the Catholic Church, and many other social and learning groups and activities. For more information, visit stwill.net or contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.