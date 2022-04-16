Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Bibleway International Inc., 2108 Lee St., Brunswick, will host its annual Easter Festival at noon today. There will be an egg hunt, face painting, a bounce house and games. There will also be giving away of 100 Easter gift bags. Children must be present and registered to receive a bag. A lunch will be included.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. Social distancing will be required. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study, beginning with Proverbs.
Christ Church Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host three sessions of a Sunday Lunch Series focused on the war in Ukraine. It’s titled “Understanding Modern Warfare and NATO.” It will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. April 24 in the church parish hall. The co-presenters are Col. Uli Keller, retired from the U.S. Army and Major General William Davitte, refired from the U.S. Air Force. Sessions will also be held at the same time May 1 with Barron Segar, CEO of the U.N. World Food Program; and May 15 with the University of Florida’s Bryan Moraski, P.hD., and author of “Party Politics in Russia and Ukraine.” Lunches may be brought or boxed lunches may be ordered by contacting Glenn Queener: glenn@ccfssi.org or 912-638-8683.
An Easter Sunrise Service will be held at 6:30 a.m. Sunday at the Village Pier on St. Simons Island. The Rev. Annie Franklin Arvin of St. Simons Presbyterian Church will share the message. An offering will be taken for MAP International for relief efforts in Ukraine.
Emanuel United Methodist Church, 245 Ratcliff Road, Brunswick, will host a Community Easter Celebration from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today. Festivities will include a 10:15 a.m. telling of the Easter story; at 10:30 a.m. an egg hunt will begin; at 11 a.m. eggs will be dyed and at 11:45 a.m. lunch will be served. On Sunday, a sunrise service will be held at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast following. Sunday school will be held at 9 a.m. and at 10:30 a.m. an Easter service will be held.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host its church reopening services. There will be an 11 a.m. service Sunday. The service will also be held at 11 a.m. April 24. The speaker for the month will be the Rev. Lyte of Hinesville. Masks are required for each service. Going forward, the church will host services on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
First Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2004 MLK Blvd., Brunswick, will host a workshop from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday at the church. The speaker will be Walter Jones. Music will be provided by the Gospel Airers. Door prizes will be awarded. Dinner will follow the service.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship service at 9:30 a.m., a 10 a.m. Bible Study Sunday and an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting. The Rev. Bob Bole is the church’s minister.
Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick, will host its third annual Truck and Bike Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7. Registration for cars, trucks and bikes will be from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on the day of the event. It entry. There is no cost to view the show. There will also be concession stands, door prizes, bounce houses and a 50/50 drawing. Proceeds support the church’s youth and women’s ministry. All are welcome.
Jekyll Island will host its annual Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. Sunday at Great Dunes Park on Jekyll Island. It is free and open to all.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host an Easter Sunday sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. then a celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday with the church choir performing, “We Shall Behold Him.” For more information, call the church office at 912-265-3162.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold in-person worship at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. Simons Anglican Mission will host several Holy Week services at Lovely Lane Chapel, 1190 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island. They will hold a 4:30 p.m. coffee and fellowship, followed by a 5 p.m. Easter Sunday service April 17.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, has Mass daily at 8:15 a.m. Monday to Saturday. There is a 5:30 p.m. vigil today. Mass is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. September to May, the church offers Sunday school for grades pre-k-12, Bible studies, Women’s groups, Returning Catholic classes, RCIA, for those interested in learning more about and joining the Catholic Church, and many other social and learning groups and activities. For more information, visit stwill.net or contact Nancy Power at PowerNancy@comcast.net or call 912-638-2651.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Easter Sunday. They have regular services at these times weekly. There will be a Wesley Arbor Day and Training program at 8:15, 9 and 10:45 a.m. April 24. A Wesley Arbor Training Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 25. For details, visit wesleyssi.org.