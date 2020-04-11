Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many churches are offering online services only. Some are holding small group meetings. Please verify with a church by calling or visiting its website prior to service as it can change without The News’ knowledge.
Events and special services
Epworth By the Sea will host a Grown Up Summer Camp from June 26 to 28. For an agenda and registration information, visit www.epworthbythesea.org.
Emanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 1047 Demere Road, St. Simons Island, is inviting the faith community to join in ringing their church bells at noon Sunday. It will be a sign of solidarity on Easter while observing social distancing.
First Baptist Church, 1010 Lee St., Brunswick, is postponing all events on its campus but will offer online services at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday. The church’s website is http://fbcbrunswick.com/sermons. It is televised on channel 98.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will post its service on its YouTube channel at 11 a.m. Sunday. The theme will be “You Can Have Hope.” They will also post a Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Helping Hugs Inc. for Haiti, a ministry of St. William Catholic Church is collecting brass and wind instruments for its twin parish in Haiti. To make a donation, contact Mary Lynch at 912-399-6501 or marylynch45@gmail.com. Pick up is available on St. Simons Island or the city of Brunswick.
Rejoice Radio, 97.5 and 94.7 FM, broadcasts Dwight Moody’s “Religion and American Life” at 7 a.m. Sundays and 1 p.m. Thursdays. It is available at rejoice975.com.
St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, is posting its weekly sermons at 8 a.m. every Sunday. It may be viewed at sspres.org orsspres.org/video-devotion.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway every Tuesday at the church. Contact the church at 912-265-3708 for arrangements.