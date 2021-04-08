Events and special services
A Drive-in Gospel Sing will be held at 1 p.m. April 24 at True Deliverance Tabernacle, 3018 Norwich St., Brunswick. Various artists will perform. Attendees are asked to wear masks. For details, call 912-223-9200.
Frederica Baptist Church, 1700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host its Vacation Bible School program from 9 a.m. to noon June 14 to 16. For details, contact the church at 912-634-2833 or visit www.fredericabaptist.com.
The Gathering Place will host a free event featuring plans for Gather, a new ministry for the organization. There will be food trucks, prizes and giveaways. The event begins at 3 p.m. April 18 with a groundbreaking ceremony at 4 p.m. at 3879 Altama Ave, Brunswick. Registration is required for the event.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will host a special guest, Dan Garrett, at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. Garrett is the director of Christian City, in Union City, a facility that serves children and families in crisis. There will also be a 7 p.m. Wednesday service.
Golden Isles TV will air readings of the Bible at 7:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. nightly on Comcast channel 98. It will air again at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will continue to hold Sunday drive-in service for the foreseeable future. Worshipers can attend the 11 a.m. service by remaining in their vehicles and tuning into a short-range radio station FM 91.5. In addition, the service will be streamed via Zoom and Facebook.