Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Bibleway International will host its annual Easter celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. today at 2108 Lee St., Brunswick. There will be an egg hunt, face painting, sack races and egg coloring. Gift bags will also be distributed. Food will be served. The pastor is the Rev. Rosemary Woods. To register, email biblewayinternational@yahoo.com.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
Christ Church Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a Holy Saturday Guided Labyrinth Walk at 3 p.m. today. All are welcome.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a service at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. Masks are required for each service.
First African Baptist Church on Sapelo Island will hold service on the first Sunday of each month. The ferry leaves from the Sapelo Island Welcome Center in Meridian at 9 a.m. and returns at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Lunch will be served and all are welcome.
First Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Brunswick, will host a breakfast at 8:30 p.m. followed by a 9 a.m. mission workshop on April 15. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Stacey Marshall Collins. The pastor is the Rev. John E. Fields Jr.
Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ, 90 Hardwood Forest Drive, Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. weekly. There are 10 a.m. morning prayer meetings every Tuesday. Wednesday nights the church holds a 7 p.m. Bible study. The pastor is the Rev. George Lewis, Ph.D.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will host its Easter sunrise service at 8 a.m. Sunday, followed by a 10 a.m. Bible Study Sunday and an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting. The minister is the Rev. Willie Downs.
Golden Isles Christian Singles hosts meetings at Cornerstone Church at 7 p.m. Thursdays at 1223 North Way, Darien. Singles, divorcees, widows, widowers and single parents are welcome. Attendees must be 18 and older. For details, call 912-266-1493 or email goldenisleschristiansingles@gmail.com.
Lakeside United Methodist Church,5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, is hosting the Brunswick-based gospel quartet, Isaiah 61, at 6 p.m April 16. Refreshments will be served following the performance. The concert is open to the public and free of charge, but a love offering will be collected. For more information, call the church office at 912-265-3162.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, will host “Methodism Comes to America — The Bristol Connection” with British lecturer David Worthington, director of global relations at the New Room, Bristol, England. It will be held at 1 p.m. April 20 at Lovely Lane at Epworth by the Sea, 1190 Arthur J. Moore, St. Simons Island. The New Room is the oldest Methodist building in the world. Worthington’s one hour lecture focuses on the Father of Methodism John Wesley’s arrival in Bristol in 1739 and his subsequent establishment of the Methodist movement in England. A meet-and-greet with the Worthington will follow at Moore Methodist Museum next door. Refreshments will be provided. It is free. To register, call the museum office at 912-638-4050.
The National Day of Prayer will be observed from noon to 1 p.m. May 4 at First Baptist Church, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick. All are welcome.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
Southside Baptist Church, 533 Newcastle St., Brunswick, will host its Spring Fling from 1 to 2 p.m. today. There will be Easter egg hunts, food, bouncy houses and games. The church will celebrate Easter with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Sunday.
St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, 1321 Albany St., Brunswick, will host Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson at its featured speaker at its Coffee and Chat program at 12:30 p.m. April 23 in the parish hall. Mayor Johnson will discuss the growth and development in the city of Brunswick and discuss how residents may actively support their neighborhoods and the city-at-large. This presentation is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.
St. Simons Anglican, 2463 Demere Road, second floor, St. Simons Island, will host a Holy Saturday prayer service at 9 a.m. today. The Easter Sunday service will be held at 10 a.m. with worship, baptism and Holy Communion. For details, visit StSimonsAnglican.com.
St. William Catholic Church’s outreach ministry for Haiti, Helping Hugs Inc., is conducting its annual Education Campaign. An $80 donation can fund an elementary student for a whole year. Forty dollars will educate a child for half a year. The donations to this nonprofit are tax deductible. Gifts of any amount may be made on the website: www.helpinghugsinc.org or sent by mail to Helping Hugs Inc., P.O. Box 24477, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host two Easer services one at 9 a.m. and another at 11 a.m. Sunday. Special music will include several guest instrumentalists and vocal artists at both services. Eighty white hydrangea will line the platform in honor and memory of loved ones. Family Easter pictures will be taken at the flower cross following both services. For details, visit wesleyssi.org.