Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.

Christina's Dance World plans spring production

“The reputation of your shows in this town is outstanding, Christina.” Hillary Zeuge states they are extremely entertaining but, also go above and beyond to make everyone feel special. They leave encouraged and hopeful.