Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many churches are offering online services only. Some are offering small group meetings alone. Please verify with a church by calling or visiting their website prior to service as it can change without The News’ knowledge.
Events and special services
Epworth By the Sea will host a Grown Up Summer Camp from June 26 to 28. For an agenda and registration information, visit www.epworthbythesea.org.
First Baptist Church, 708 Mansfield St., Brunswick, is postponing all events on its campus but will offer online services posted at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. The church’s website is http://fbcbrunswick.com/sermons. It is televised on channel 98.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will post its service on YouTube. The subject will be “Faces In The Crowd,” based on text from Matthew 21: 1-11.
Helping Hugs Inc. for Haiti, a ministry of St. William Catholic Church is collecting brass and wind instruments, is collecting drums and 150 watt amplifiers for its twin parish in Haiti. To make a donation, contact Mary Lynch at 912-399-6501 or marylynch45@gmail.com. Pick up is available on St. Simons Island or the city of Brunswick.
Sterling Church of God, 6670 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, holds a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the church.