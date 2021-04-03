Congregations across the Golden Isles are looking forward to celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Sunday. Below are some of the special services and events that are planned:
Christ Church Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host its Easter service at 6:15 a.m. in the tent (also live streamed); 8 a.m. in the church; 9:15 a.m. in the church; 10:30 a.m. in the tent; and 11:30 a.m. in the tent. Attendees must call the church at 912-638-8683.
A Drive-in Gospel Sing will be held at 1 p.m. April 24 at True Deliverance Tabernacle, 3018 Norwich St., Brunswick. Various artists will perform. Attendees are asked to wear masks. For details, call 912-223-9200.
Frederica Baptist Church, 1700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host an Easter Sunrise service at 7 a.m. Sunday at 65 Marsh’s Edge Lane. Attendees should bring chairs and bug spray. A traditional worship service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on the lower level of the church. Communion will be served and all are welcome. The church is also planning its Vacation Bible School program, which will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 14 to 16. For details, contact the church at 912-634-2833 or visit fredericabaptist.com.
The Gathering Place will host a free event featuring plans for Gather, a new ministry for the organization. There will be food trucks, prizes and giveaways. The event begins at 3 p.m. April 18 with a groundbreaking ceremony at 4 p.m. at 3879 Altama Ave, Brunswick. Registration is required for the event. Visit thegp.org.
Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick, will host in-person services as well as streaming Easter options on Facebook and YouTube. At 2 p.m. today, there will be a community Easter egg hunt.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a 7 a.m. sunrise service; 10 a.m. Sunday school; then 11 a.m. morning worship on Easter Sunday. The sermon theme will be “The Certainty Of The Resurrection,” from Acts 2:24. There will be no evening services.
Golden Isles TV will air readings of the Bible at 7:15 a.m. and again at 7:45 p.m. nightly on Comcast channel 98. It will air again at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island, will host a Holy Saturday vigil at 7:30 p.m. today in the sanctuary. On Easter Sunday, there will be an 11 a.m. eucharist celebration in the parish hall. Registration is required for in-person services. The church office may be reached at 912-638-3733.
Fort Frederica Presbyterian Church, 6540 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will continue to hold Sunday drive-in services for the foreseeable future. Worshipers can attend the 11 a.m. service by remaining in their vehicles and tuning into a short-range radio station FM 91.5. In addition, the service will be streamed via Zoom and Facebook.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host a 7 a.m. Easter sunrise service Sunday and an 11 a.m. Easter cantata, “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross,” which will be performed by the church’s choir.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Easter services on Sunday. Between services, there will be coffee and breakfast sweets, as well as an egg hunt.
St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island, will hold socially distanced Easter services 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday.
St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, will hold Easter Sunday services including a 7 a.m. outdoor service followed by an 8:30 a.m. indoor worship. It will also be live streamed. Registration for the link is required. At 10:30 a.m. outdoor service will be held. Masks are required and attendees should bring chairs to the outdoor services.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold an 8 p.m. Easter vigil service. At 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Easter Masses will be held outdoors in the church parking lot.