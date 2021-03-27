Events and special services
Christ Church Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host its Holy Week services both virtually and in-person. At 8 p.m. Wednesday, its Tenebrae service will be streamed. The Maundy Thursday services will be held at noon in the tent on the property. It will be followed by a drive-thru communion at 1 p.m. and a 7 p.m. service in church. Livestream will be available. Good Friday services will be held at noon (Stations of the Cross, livestreamed); 4 p.m. Stations of the Cross (outdoor at St. Ignatius) and 7 p.m. liturgy in the church and livestreamed. Easter services will be held at 6:15 a.m. in the tent (also livestreamed); 8 a.m. in the church; 9:15 a.m. in the church; 10:30 a.m. in the tent; 11:30 a.m. April 4 in the tent. Attendees must call the church at 912-638-8683 to register for in-person services.
Frederica Baptist Church, 1700 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host an Easter Sunrise service at 7 a.m. April 4 at 65 Marsh’s Edge Lane. Attendees should bring chairs and bug spray. A traditional worship service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on the lower level of the church. Communion will be served and all are welcome. The church is also planning its Vacation Bible School program, which will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 14 to 16. For details, contact the church at 912-634-2833 or visit www.fredericabaptist.com.
Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Lane, Brunswick, will host its Holy Week services from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday to April 2. There will be in-person services as well as streaming options on Facebook and YouTube. At 2 p.m. April 3, there will be a community Easter egg hunt.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold its Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. service Sunday. The sermon theme will be “The Case Was Closed” from John 12:37-50. There will also be a 5 p.m. Sunday evening fellowship meeting with collection for Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry. At 7 p.m. Wednesday, evening services will continue. The public is invited to all services.
Golden Isles TV will air readings of the Bible from 7:15 and again at 7:45 p.m. nightly on Comcast channel 98. It will air again at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 615 Mallery St., St. Simons Island, will host a 5:30 p.m. Wednesday prayer service with the Stations of the Cross. A 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday service will include the eucharist and foot washing ceremony in the sanctuary. On Friday, there will be a 6 p.m. liturgy without communion. On Holy Saturday, there will be a 7:30 vigil celebration in the sanctuary. On Easter, there will be an 11 a.m. April 4 eucharist celebration in the parish hall. Registration is required for in-person services. The church office may be reached at 912-638-3733.
Jekyll Island United Methodist Church and St. Richards of Chichester Episcopal Mission, 503 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island, will hold its Maundy Thursday service from 5 to 6 p.m. April 1. There will be a drive-thru communion. It is open to all. For details, call 912-635-2330.
Lakeside United Methodist Church, 5572 New Jesup Hwy., Brunswick, will host its Holy week services including an 11 a.m. Palm Sunday service March 28. There will be a 7 a.m. Easter sunrise service April 4 and an 11 a.m. Easter cantata, “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross,” which will be performed by the church’s choir.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold at foot washing service at 7 p.m. Thursday with communion. On Friday, services will be held at noon and 7 p.m. The later service will include a cantata with choir and handbells. There will be 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Easter services on April 4. Between services there will be coffee and breakfast sweets as well as an egg hunt.
St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island, will hold at 6 p.m. Tenebrae service with communion. Easter services will be held at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. with social distancing.
St. Simons Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island, will hold will hold a 6 p.m. Maundy Thursday outdoor service with communion. On Good Friday, the sanctuary will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for prayer. Services on Easter Sunday include a 7 a.m. outdoor service followed by an 8:30 a.m. indoor livestream worship. Registration for the link is required. At 10:30 a.m. an outdoor service will be held. Masks are required and attendees should bring chairs to the outdoor services.
St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold a 7 p.m. Mass of the Lord’s Supper. On Good Friday, there will be a noon the Stations of the Cross service and a 2 p.m. liturgy. On Saturday, there will be an 8 p.m. Easter vigil. At 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Easter Masses will be held outdoors in the church parking lot.
Wesley United Methodist Church, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will hold a 7 p.m. Maundy Thursday Tenebrae service.