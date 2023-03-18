Events and special services
Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.
Abundant Faith Church of God in Christ, 1005 Franklin St., Darien, will host its 20th annual Headquarters District Meeting at 3 p.m. April 2. The public is invited.
Abyssinia Baptist Church, 2501 Albany St, Brunswick, will host its Men’s Day fellowship breakfast at 9 a.m. today. The annual Men’s Day service will be at 10 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Steve Burse, elder, of Waycross.
Bibleway International will host its annual Easter celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. April 8 at 2108 Lee St., Brunswick. There will be an egg hunt, face painting, sack races and egg coloring. Gift bags will also be distributed. Food will be served. The pastor is the Rev. Rosemary Woods. To register, email biblewayinternational@yahoo.com.
Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will host a Bible Study at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. A Ladies’ Bible Class will be held at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. There will be a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible Study.
Christ Church Frederica and St. Simons Presbyterian Church will co-host an Enneagram Workshop with Nan Henson from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25. Enneagrams are maps that help people understand their personality better through a centuries-old tool. The program will be held at Christ Church, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island. The cost is $20 per person. To register, text “events” to 912-689-3501.
Emanuel United Methodist Church, 245 Ratcliffe Road, Brunswick, will host a family Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1. The event will include games, prizes, face painting, bounce houses and slides. There will also be a hot dog lunch.
First African Baptist Church, 5800 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a service at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month. Masks are required for each service.
First African Baptist Church on Sapelo Island will hold service on on the first Sunday of each month. The ferry leaves from the Sapelo Island Welcome Center in Meridian at 9 a.m. and returns at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Lunch will be served and all are welcome.
First Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Brunswick, will host a breakfast at 8:30 p.m. followed by a 9 a.m. mission workshop on April 15. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Stacey Marshall Collins. The pastor is the Rev. John E. Fields Jr.
Friendship Ministries Church of God in Christ, 90 Hardwood Forest Dr., Brunswick, will hold Sunday school at 10 a.m., followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. weekly. There are 10 a.m. morning prayer meetings every Tuesday. Wednesday nights the church holds a 7 p.m. Bible study. The pastor is the Rev. George Lewis, Ph.D.
Golden Isles Christian Church, 1940 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick, will hold a fellowship service at 9:30 a.m., a 10 a.m. Bible Study Sunday and an 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a 5 p.m. evening service Sunday. On Wednesday, there will be a 6 p.m. prayer meeting. The minister is the Rev. Willie Downs.
Golden Isles Christian Singles hosts meetings at Cornerstone Church at 7 p.m. Thursdays at 1223 North Way, Darien. Singles, divorcees, widows, widowers and single parents are welcome. Attendees must be 18 and older. For details, call 912-266-1493 or email goldenisleschristiansingles@gmail.com.
Moore Methodist Museum, 100 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, will host “Methodism Comes to America — The Bristol Connection” with British lecturer David Worthington, director of global relations at the New Room, Bristol, England. It will be held at 1 p.m. April 20 at Lovely Lane at Epworth by the Sea, 1190 Arthur J. Moore, St. Simons Island. The New Room is the oldest Methodist building in the world. Worthington’s one hour lecture focuses on the Father of Methodism John Wesley’s arrival in Bristol in 1739 and his subsequent establishment of the Methodist movement in England. A meet-and-greet with the Worthington will follow at Moore Methodist Museum next door. Refreshments will be provided. It is free. To register, call the museum office at 912-638-4050. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. It is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sundays and holidays. A free lecture will be presented by the Rev. Dave Hanson at 11 a.m. Thursdays. The talk details Methodism founder John Wesley and his time in the coastal Georgia area. For more information, visit www.mooremethodistmuseum.com or call 912-638-4050.
Redeemer Presbyterian, 1812 Ellis St., Brunswick, will hold worship services at 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary.
St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island, will host a special concert at 4 p.m. today. The choirs from First Baptist and Frederica Baptist to join the SSUMC choir for the special composer weekend, which will comprise a group of more than 60 voices for the performance. It is free and open to all.
Unity of the Bridegroom, 3312 Norwich St., Brunswick, hosts a food and clothing giveaway from noon to 2 p.m. each Friday. Items include men and women’s apparel as well as children’s clothing, hair accessories, jewelry and home items. Items are free but donations are appreciated.
Wesley United Methodist Church at Frederica, 6520 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host regular services at 8:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sundays. Jerry Roe will lead the 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services. Lucas Ramirez will lead the 9 a.m. worship. On Sunday, the church will celebrate with a special service for Norma Lucas Day, followed by lunch. The church will host a re-enactment of the Last Supper at 6:30 p.m. April 6. For details, visit wesleyssi.org.