Events and special services

Abundant Life Children Youth Center, 103 Buckingham, Brunswick, will host youth services at 11 a.m. Sunday. There’s a 7 p.m. Wednesday evening service. The Rev. Andrew Quirous will lead the worship. All are welcome.

More from this section

Stabbing victim on vagrancy in city: 'It's getting scary'

Stabbing victim on vagrancy in city: 'It's getting scary'

Matthew Milburn read the sign again and again that told the occupants of a medical emergency helicopter about the importance of lowering a shade when flying at night. It was all he could do to keep from passing out on the flight from Brunswick to Jacksonville to receive treatment for a stab …